During her Ladies Night conversation with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Rodriguez revisits building her foundation as an actor, and discusses getting the opportunity to show off more range than ever in Lioness Season 2.

She also digs into some of Josie’s biggest moments of the season thus far, including the “I love my country” scene in Episode 2.

The pressure was on for Genesis Rodriguez in Lioness Season 2. Not only is the show, in general, a heavy lift, tackling complex subject matter loaded with hugely demanding story beats, but she also had to follow in the footsteps of Laysla De Oliveira, the titular Lioness of Season 1.

Special Ops: Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña as Joe, the head of a clandestine CIA operation — the Lioness program. Joe recruits female operatives called Lionesses to essentially put everything on the line to fight the war on terror. In Season 1, De Oliveira was an absolute powerhouse as Cruz Manuelos to say the least. There was a staggering ferocity to her performance, and it gave the show an energy that felt uniquely hers. Given that, one couldn’t help but roll into Season 2 wondering, how could they possibly do that again, but with a different Lioness? From the moment Rodriguez appears on screen as US Army Apache pilot, Captain Josephina Carrillo, it’s instantly undeniable that Taylor Sheridan and co. had done it again. They found another actor who’d give 110% of herself to the Lioness role and absolutely soar while navigating the pressure and complications of her character’s situation.

With Lioness Season 2 four episodes into its eight-episode run on Paramount+, Rodriguez joined me for a Collider Ladies Night conversation to revisit how she built her foundation as an artist, and why the opportunity to be on a show like Lioness was a long time coming, one that offered her a role that made her feel validated as an actor.

Genesis Rodriguez Calls Her ‘Lioness’ Audition One of the Best Days of Her Life

“I just was like, I am gonna fight for my life for this one!"

During her round of Dicey Questions, Rodriguez rolled “high/low." While many take a beat to pinpoint an audition high and low, Rodriguez zeroed in on a high instantly. It was Lioness. She recalled:

“One of my highs was Lioness, for sure. It was one of the best days of my life. I made an audition with my husband in my parents’ garage, a tape, and then I didn't hear back for about a month. So, obviously, you mourn it and that's it. It's gone. And then I heard that I was very much in the mix after a month and that they were going to fly me out to Fort Worth to do a camera test and to read for Taylor. I want to say it was like seven other girls in the room. This is, you know, post-COVID and post-strike. I hadn't been in the room in a very long time. We were in this room where you could hear what's happening in the other room, so nerves were just eating [me] up. But I got my earphones and I kept on playing Elton John’s ‘Someone Saved My Life Tonight.’ [Laughs] I just was like, I am gonna fight for my life for this one!”

Rodriguez fought for the role and got it, and with it came the opportunity to be seen as an actor in a new way. She explained:

“I was just so grateful to Taylor that he had given me this opportunity because I feel like I hadn't been given this opportunity ever to really show all that range. I felt like, for the first time, someone saw me like that. He said, ‘You can do this,’ and it was so validating, and I'm just so grateful. Really, really grateful.”

Genesis Rodriguez Aimed to Gain 14 Pounds of Muscle for ‘Lioness’ - And She Did It

"That was one of my first things, holding the back of the tail of a helicopter, seeing how that feels, and you need to be strong."

After the excitement of booking the role, the work began, and Rodriguez had a significant amount of it to do.

Not only would she have to shoulder a number of extremely tense scenes emotionally, but she'd also have to look the part, and for Captain Josephina Carrillo, that meant being fit like a soldier and being able to fly a helicopter like an Apache pilot.

“I learned another skill, which I never imagined that I would have learned, which is flying a helicopter. I really did! The first day, I was like, ‘Is this really happening? Is this okay? Is this safe?’ My instructor, Craig Hosking, he's incredible. He is the most patient pilot ever. He was like, ‘Oh yeah, you're gonna be fine,’ and he just gave me the confidence. You'll see in a lot of the shots I'm really flying. I'm really cruising up there, and I actually really like it.”

When it came to the physical training, Rodriguez couldn’t just follow a broad strokes program to gain muscle. She had to ensure her body would reflect how Josie likely operates as a US Army helicopter pilot specifically.

“The whole point for her looking a certain way is because, when you see her, you already know she's a disciplined person. She’s routined. She does 100 push-ups a day. Her body is speaking before she is, and that is a part of the character. It's someone that's disciplined with themselves. As a helicopter pilot, she has a whole bunch of checklists — is this button on, is this off? Are we at the right gas? How are the rotors? She has this checklist the whole entire time before firing it up. That is the same exact thing with herself and her body. And also, in order to transport a helicopter, you have the little aid of a robot, but you also have to hold the back of the tail. You have to have some physical strength with your helicopter. It's like your baby; you take care of it. You park it outside, you bring it inside. That was one of my first things, holding the back of the tail of a helicopter, seeing how that feels, and you need to be strong.”

Becoming that strong is a significant challenge, but Rodriguez insists, that’s the type of character work she absolutely loves doing.

“Getting to change my physicality for a character, I love doing that. I always felt like I was more of a character actor, but I've never really been given the shot. I love an opportunity where it was like, ‘You want to lose 20 pounds for this character?’ ‘Yes, absolutely!’ ‘Gain 30 pounds?’ ‘Yes! Give it to me.’ I love it. It just helps with the complete transformation. So, for this one, I had to gain 14 pounds of muscle — specifically, I had the 14 in my head. I had never done it before. I was kind of lazy, mostly yoga and Pilates, and I worked out, but no, this was about lifting weights constantly. That was a lot of fun to see the transformation and to feel the transformation.”

Fortunately, Rodriguez had an ideal trainer by her side to help her complete that transformation. She worked with Duffy Gaver, a former Navy SEAL who now frequently trains some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Chris Hemsworth, and now Rodriguez.

“While I was training, it was a lot of back, a lot of arms, a lot of this development, but I was training with Duffy Gaver, he is a Navy SEAL, so first of all, here I am, I’ve never lifted weights before, really, and I just didn't want to wimp out in front of someone who served our country. I was like, ‘No, you keep going. You better not look weak in front of him!’ And you just keep going, and sometimes you'd be like, ‘Sorry, I need to throw up,’ and I would. [Laughs] I would throw up, and I’d come back and be like, ‘Much better. Okay, let's go. Let's keep going.’ And he'd be like, ‘Yes!’ Honestly, I just wanted to make him proud. Each set, I would ask him questions. I would break down every war movie ever and be like, ‘What do you think about this? What do you think about that? What would you do in that situation?’ I would just get into his mindset, and that was a part of my preparation for that.”

Why Josie Won’t Say She Loves Her Country in Episode 2

In addition to Gaver, Rodriguez benefited from having the best possible collaborators in front of the lens while working on Lioness, specifically show headliner, Zoe Saldaña.

“She's such a generous and present actor, wow. She's giving every single take. You never see her check out. She's just there with you the entire time, just giving her everything. As a number one on a TV show where you're in every single scene, she's so generous, and I'm very, very grateful that I had such an amazing partner.”

It’s a good thing Saldaña proved to be an ideal scene partner because Rodriguez was essentially thrown into the deep end when filming with her. One of the very first scenes she shot with Saldaña? Josie’s introduction, when the two are fuming, screaming at the top of their lungs at one another. “That was one of those scenes where I blacked out. I had no recollection of what happened.”

Rodriguez continued by highlighting the benefit of kicking things off with such a heated scene:

“That's how you get the results. You really do feel that. It's palpable. It’s one thing reading it on the script, the chaos of Josie lands the Black Hawk, she takes off her helmet, she goes, and she yells at Joe. How intense do you come out? When you see the Humvees driving and you see all that chaos, this is a person that, again, follows her routine very, very specifically, and this one mistake got three of our people killed, so, of course, she's gonna fly off the handle. This is not a mistake that's not taken seriously for her. It's major that three of her people from her base died, so she's gonna be pissed.”

While helicopter pilots must remain calm in the air, at that given moment, Josie’s on the ground, and that means her ferocity can break through.

“What I really love is that helicopter pilots speak in a very monotone, very calm voice because they have to be solving problems the entire time they're in the air, but when you see her, she's not the helicopter pilot. She is really who she is, that explosive person you could hear from a mile away, and I really love that she had both of them.”

At this point in Lioness Season 2, we’ve only seen Josie on screen for mere minutes, but already have two key layers of who she is — a deft helicopter pilot, and a fierce leader who won’t stand for anyone putting her team at risk. In the very next scene, Rodriguez doesn’t add just one more layer to that combo; she runs through a hugely complex story beat that highlights a range of emotions and how Josie feels about her past, and her potential future. It’s the scene in the office when Joe “pitches” her the Lioness program.

“As soon as she hears ‘the Lioness program,’ she knows what she's about to ask her. And she knows it's in connection with more of her personal life because she mentions what happens to Congresswoman Hernandez. So, no matter what, there was no way out. It's a game of cat and mouse, and she knows that she's the mouse as soon as she says Lioness, and that's why she doesn't want to say that she loves her country. She knows as soon as she says it, she's in.”

Looking for even more from Rodriguez on her experience working on Lioness Season 2, including some key scenes for Josie in Episodes 2, 3 and 4? You can catch our full conversation in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to the interview in podcast form below:

