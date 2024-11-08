Lioness is sustaining fan interest as Season 2 of the Taylor Sheridan show has reportedly set a new streaming record at Paramount+. This continues an impressive trend as the first season premiered in June 2023 with a killer record of its own. Season 2 premiered with two episodes on October 27, returning audiences to the high-stakes espionage world revolving around the titular all-female covert unit. The core cast led by Zoe Saldana returns for the new season along with Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly, LaMonica Garrett, Laysla De Oliveira, and Morgan Freeman, among others.

Per data from Paramount+, as exclusively revealed by The Wrap, Lioness Season 2 premiere numbers were big enough to make it one of the most successful shows in Paramount+’s history. No less than 3 million households tuned in for the premiere episode, which saw Lioness roar past other notable titles to snap 4th place on Paramount+’s list of highest season premieres. This reflects a slight but significant 2% jump from Season 1’s numbers, which peaked at 2.9 million viewers for the premiere episode. The numbers were calculated within 7 days between the two-episode premiere and right before episode 3’s release on November 3.

Lioness’ streaming success also spilled over to social media, with increased engagement signifying the show’s growing popularity. About 36 million social media views were recorded, reflecting a 116% increase from Season 1. Additionally, engagements were up by 87%. On the critical side of things, the numbers are equally laudable, with Season 2 now standing tall with a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, a significant improvement from Season 1’s 56% rating. It all bodes well for the series’ future and should the momentum be sustained across the new season, then audiences will have even more Lioness entertainment to enjoy with a potential third season.

Everything Taylor Sheridan Touches Turns To Gold

It goes without saying that in Sheridan, we have a modern creative legend who continues to outdo himself after the thumping success of Yellowstone. It's no mean feat to have one's creations constantly generate significant interest in the highly saturated world of TV. Sheridan has yet to make a bad show, which makes him a priceless asset to Paramount+, as the streamer’s most successful titles comprise Sheridan’s creations. Along with Lioness, the streamer's top 5 premieres list includes two other shows by the creative genius - the Sylvester Stallone-led Tulsa King and the Yellowstone prequel, 1923.

Sheridan’s talent is as good as they come, a sentiment that Lioness actor Michael Kelly shares as he recently described him as the "god of television." In his latest interview with Collider, Kelly expressed immense admiration for the filmmaker, saying: “Working with him, you’re just in awe. He’s operating on another level, and I think he’s damn close to as genius as you’re gonna get. I don’t think it’s ever been done before that someone’s had seven, eight, or 10, I don't know how many shows he has on, and they’re all hits. I don’t think anyone’s ever done it. So, Paramount, you’re welcome. You’ve got the god of television. Way to go.”

Lioness Season 2 airs episodes weekly on Sundays through to December 8.

