The Big Picture Season 2 of Lioness is in production now in Texas, with creator Taylor Sheridan set to direct Episode 3.

Fans can expect a new face in the cast, Genesis Rodriguez, to join Zoe Saldaña in the gripping high-stakes drama.

Sheridan's hit series Yellowstone has also begin production on the final batch of episodes.

Lioness quickly captivated audiences with its intense storytelling and fascinating character dynamics, making a noteworthy splash on Paramount+ as the latest outing from their series guru, Taylor Sheridan. As the show prepares to launch its second season, fans can anticipate some significant changes that promise to reshape the series. The series is relocating from the gritty streets of Baltimore, MD, to the expansive landscapes of Texas, as production is officially underway on Season 2. This geographical shift is not just a change of scenery; it represents a new frontier in the narrative, likely introducing new challenges and alliances in the world of underground intelligence operations.

The announcement that Season 2 is officially in production comes not long after the news that the hit series would be returning for a second installment. And with a new season comes a fresh new face as well, as Genesis Rodriguez has been tapped to join the cast opposite series lead Zoe Saldaña. A production still also revealed that Sheridan will once again take a turn in the director's chair, directing the third episode of the new season.

Season 1 laid the groundwork, introducing us to a high-stakes world of espionage, spearheaded by Saldaña's powerful portrayal of Joe. Joe is recruited by the CIA into the Lioness program. Her mission involves infiltrating a terrorist network by befriending the daughter of a key financier. The season explores themes of loyalty and deception as Cruz navigates the complex dynamics of her assignment while dealing with personal and professional challenges. Other notable cast members include Laysla De Oliveira, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Dave Annable, and LaMonica Garrett.

What Else Is Taylor Sheridan Working On?

Sheridan is known for his prolific slate of TV projects, incliding Tulsa King, Landman, Mayor of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, as well as Yellowstone and its two spin-offs 1883 and 1923. In an exciting bit of news for Yellowstone fans, who were keen for an update on the long-running series after production stalled on Season 5, the final batch of episodes are currently in production in Montana.

With new locations, new faces, and the same high-stakes drama, Special Ops: Lioness Season 2 is poised to up the ante, promising to deliver more of the gripping action and complex storytelling that fans have come to expect. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates as we closely follow the developments.