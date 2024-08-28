Paramount+ has officially announced that the highly anticipated second season of Lioness will premiere on Sunday, October 27, with a two-episode debut. The original drama series, crafted by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, will once again plunge viewers into the high-stakes world of espionage and covert operations, promising even more tension, action, and drama.

Currently filming in Texas, Lioness brings together a star-studded ensemble led by Zoe Saldaña, who also serves as an executive producer. The series features an impressive cast that includes Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, and Emmy nominee Michael Kelly, with appearances by Oscar winner Morgan Freeman and Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman, who is also an executive producer.

The second season of Lioness sees the CIA's fight against terror inching closer to American soil. As the story intensifies, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) are tasked with enlisting a new Lioness operative to infiltrate an emerging and previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe faces the harsh realities and personal sacrifices that come with leading the Lioness program. The new season promises to dive deeper into the complexities of espionage, loyalty, and the cost of serving one's country. In addition to the leading cast, the series also stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier.

Paramount's Taylor Sheridan Universe

Lioness has already proven to be a massive success for Paramount+, with the first season setting a new record as the most-watched worldwide series premiere on the service at the time of its release. The series is part of Sheridan’s ever-expanding slate on the platform, which includes hits like 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the upcoming Land Man, the second seasons of Tulsa King, and 1923, the final season (or is it?) of Yellowstone, and its sequel series, The Madison.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+, Lioness is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Mark your calendars for October 27 and get ready to dive back into the intense world of Lioness. Check out the new images from Season 2 above. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Taylor Sheridan's never-ending slate of drama shows on Paramount+.

