Strap on those bulletproof vests, people! Paramount+ has released a new sneak peek for the eagerly anticipated second season of Lioness. Coming from Oscar-nominated creator Taylor Sheridan, the espionage thriller looks set to offer another season full of intense action and high-stakes drama. Lioness boasts a star-studded cast led by Zoe Saldaña, who also serves as executive producer on the series. The newly released sneak peek features Saldaña's Joe tasked with retrieving a congresswoman kidnapped on U.S. soil. The stakes are high, and all eyes are on the Lioness. Can terror so close to home be swiftly extinguished?

The sophomore season of Lioness will debut on Sunday, October 27, with the first two episodes available exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in international markets where the service is offered. At the time of its release, the first season of Lioness earned itself a new record, establishing itself as the most-watched worldwide series premiere on Paramount+. With Sheridan at the creative wheel, Season 2 promises to bring with it deep character-driven storytelling and more high-octane espionage action and thrills. Besides Saldaña, the star power of Lioness is boosted by Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, and Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman, who also serves as an executive producer. Other stellar names include Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, and Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly.

What Is Season 2 of 'Lioness' About?

With a 56% score from critics but an 80% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, Lioness follows CIA agent Joe (Saldaña) who attempts to balance her personal and professional lives as the company's leading operative in the war on terror. As highlighted in the sneak peek, Joe, the CIA, and the Lioness program will have to rise to the occasion as terror strikes very close to home. Joined by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Byron (Kelly), Joe has to enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate an emerging and previously unknown threat. Joe will be faced with the price of serving her country, as deep personal sacrifices are required of her as head of the Lioness program. Lioness' supporting cast also includes Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier.

Beyond setting itself apart as a standout project on Paramount+, Lioness has taken its brilliance to Prime Video and quickly established itself there as well. The series is part of Sheridan’s expanding slate of shows on Paramount+, and it is an enviable collection. Sheridan's projects with the streamer include hit series like Tulsa King, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and the upcoming Landman, among others.

Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman, and was created by Taylor Sheridan. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on Lioness ahead of the Season 2 premiere on October 27 on Paramount+. Watch the sneak peek above.

