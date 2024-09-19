Let’s go! Paramount+ has just dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Lioness, the gripping espionage thriller from Oscar-nominated creator Taylor Sheridan. The new season, which is once again stuffed full of intense action and drama, will debut on Sunday, October 27, with the first two episodes available exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in international markets where the service is offered.

The show boasts a star-studded cast including series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, and Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly while the show is given that extra little bit of prestige and star power via appearances from Oscar winner Morgan Freeman and Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman, who also serves as an executive producer. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the series continues to deliver high-stakes drama combined with deft storytelling, and powerful performances.

The first season of Lioness made waves by setting a record as the most-watched worldwide series premiere on Paramount+ at the time of its release. Season two promises to continue that momentum with more high-octane espionage thrills and deep character-driven storytelling. Lioness is part of Sheridan’s expanding slate of shows on Paramount+, which already includes hit series like Tulsa King, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and the upcoming Landman, along with the second season of 1923 and, of course, the final season of Yellowstone and its sequel series, The Madison. Given that Sheridan remains the busiest man in Hollywood, yet one of the most effective, fans can expect another thrill ride.

What to Expect in Season 2 of 'Lioness'

The second season raises the stakes as the CIA’s battle against terror inches closer to home. As the pressure intensifies, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a new, hidden threat. This time around, Joe must grapple with the deep personal sacrifices she's made as the head of the Lioness program. The show's supporting cast also includes Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier.

The series is executive produced by an impressive team including Taylor Sheridan, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

Mark your calendars for October 27 and get ready for a thrilling ride with the return of Lioness.