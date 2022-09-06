Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series Lioness has added James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable to the cast, Paramount+ has announced. The trio will join previously announced series leads Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.

The series, based on a real-life CIA program, will follow Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a passionate young Marine who is recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team in a bid to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldana will star as Joe, the station chief of the program who is tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives. New entrants Jordan and Garrett will play a part of Joe's team as experienced CIA Special Activities Division operatives Two Cups and Tucker, respectively. Annable will play Neil, Joe’s husband and the father of their two daughters. The series will begin filming in Baltimore this month.

Jordan, Garrett, and Annable have been long-time collaborators of Sheridan. Jordan has played vital parts in the filmmaker’s series 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown as well as Paramount’s acclaimed series Yellowstone. He also starred opposite Angelina Jolie in Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead and alongside Jeremy Renner in Wind River. Sons of Anarchy alum Garrett also appeared in 1883, and his other credits include The Terminal List, Delilah, Designated Survivor as well as CW’s Arrowverse among others.

Yellowstone alum Annable recently reprised his character for Season 4. He is also seen in a recurring role in CW's Walker. His other television credits include Brothers and Sisters, Heartbeat, Steven Spielberg’s Red Band Society, and 666 Park Avenue among others. Sheridan took over the showrunning duties from Thomas Brady and is creating the series under his overall deal at Paramount. Lioness is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate, along with 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown, he’s also working on the upcoming series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone, Yellowstone spinoff 1923 and Bass Reeves, and Billy Bob Thornton-led Land Man.

Sheridan will executive produce alongside David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat. Saldana will also serve as executive producer alongside Nicole Kidman and her production company, Blossom Films. Lioness is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

No release date has been revealed by Paramount, yet, meanwhile, you can check out the series synopsis and our chat with Garrett about the Yellowstone Prequel and Sheridan below: