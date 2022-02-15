Zoe Saldaña has signed to star and in and executive produce Paramount+'s newest original series Lioness, which hails from Paramount golden boy Taylor Sheridan, the mind behind shows like Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown. Nicole Kidman is executive producing the series through her production company, Blossom Films, and filming is set to begin in June, with Tom Brady (NOS4A2, Colony) both writing and serving as showrunner.

Lioness follows the CIA program of the same name, with Saldaña portraying Joe, the station chief of the program. She oversees the undercover military group in their mission to take down some of the world's most dangerous terrorists. The CIA's Lioness program was created to respect the local customs of Middle Eastern countries by having female soldiers search local women as opposed to male recruits.

Brady had the following to say about the series and working with Sheridan:

"I am a huge fan of Taylor Sheridan’s work and am honored to help him tell his next amazing story with 'Lioness.' Taylor has created an epic, gripping, global spy thriller centered on a group of complex, strong women, and I can’t imagine anyone better to help bring these characters to life than fellow executive producers Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña."

RELATED: Zoe Saldaña and Crunchyroll Teaming Up for Space Opera Anime 'Dark Star Squadron' Saldaña is one of the largest names in Hollywood, and this will mark the actress's first major television role. Most audiences will recognize her from her work in some of the highest-grossing films ever made, from James Cameron's Avatar to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Aside from reprising her role as Gamora in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, she also will appear opposite Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix film The Adam Project, slated for release next month.

Conversely, Sheridan is one of the best names in television, recently working with Paramount+ to develop The Mayor of Kingstown. He was nominated for an Academy Award in 2016 for his screenplay in Hell or High Water. Sheridan also wrote the screenplays for Sicario and its sequel, Those Who Wish Me Dead, and Wind River, having directed the latter two. He's perhaps best known to modern audiences for his work on Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner.

