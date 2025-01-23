One of Tom Cruise's lesser known movies is well worth a watch, but you're running out of time to see it as Lions for Lambs, the star-studded political drama, is leaving Prime Video on January 31. Directed by Robert Redford, the film didn’t quite set the box office or critics on fire upon its release in 2007, but it's earned a following over the years mainly to its cast — including a standout performance from a then-unknown Andrew Garfield. The movie does tackle a heavy subject matter, which might be why it struggled to connect with audiences on a wider level.

It brings together the disparate threads that tie a number of individuals together, merging the stories of an idealistic professor (Redford), a disillusioned student (Garfield), a war-hardened journalist (Meryl Streep), and a calculating senator (Cruise), with all of this set against the backdrop of the U.S. military's efforts in Afghanistan.

What is Tom Cruise Making Next?

As of just now, Cruise is, to the shock of nobody, an extremely busy man. First up is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth installment in the long-running action franchise, which is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025, and will — allegedly, anyway — mark the conclusion of Ethan Hunt's adventure with the IMF. Christopher McQuarrie once again directs, and early audience reactions suggest that the film is packed with more white knuckle stunts from Cruise, with reports claiming one screening left a viewer "almost having a heart attack" during an action sequence.

Cruise is also making a new film with Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu​​​​​​​, although details about the movie aren't really well known yet, and Cruise's role is also a mystery at this point, but filming is expected to begin in the United Kingdom in early 2025. McQuarrie and Cruise are also planning to make Broadsword, a World War II epic, with production supposedly set to begin production in mid-2025 across the United Kingdom and France.

And finally, Cruise is aiming to reprise his role once again as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a third Top Gun movie. Nothing is official yet, but Paramount have pledged to find a way to make a sequel to Top Gun: Maverick, which was the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

Lions for Lambs departs Prime Video on January 31. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Tom Cruise, and all your favourite movies.

