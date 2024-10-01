Lionsgate has been making movies since the late 90s, but their year in 2024 will undoubtedly go down as one of the worst in company history. The studio has had 15 movies in theaters in 2024, including both Silent Night (Joel Kinnaman) and Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes (Rachel Zegler), which premiered in 2023. Including in the 15 total movies are 13 films that premiered this year, yet Lionsgate has just managed to scrape past a $200 million domestic total. This means that, on average, each Lionsgate movie has earned $13.3 million at the domestic box office, which is almost unfathomably bad considering several Lionsgate movies such as Megalopolis and Borderlands both had budgets of more than $100 million, but Borderlands finished its theatrical run with $15 million domestically and Megalopolis has yet to reach $5 million domestically after its opening weekend.

Even movies such as The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare with big names like Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson just did reach $20 million domestically despite a $60 million price tag. It's also important to remember that movies have to earn significantly more than just the production budget to actually be profitable, as most reported budgets don't factor in marketing costs, which are usually quite hefty for big-budget films with major Hollywood stars. The only successful outings for Lionsgate have come in the form of low-budget horror flicks such as The Strangers: Chapter 1 and Imaginary. The former is the highest-grossing Lionsgate movie of the year domestically, earning $35 million on an $8.5 million budget, and the latter grossing $28 million on a reported budget of roughly $10-13 million.

Several Movies Have Passed Lionsgate’s Total 15-Film Haul in 2024

Close

Perhaps the saddest part of Lionsgate's measly $200 million total in 2024 is that six movies have passed that figure at the domestic box office, by themselves. Inside Out 2 more than tripled Lionsgate's total haul, grossing more than $650 million domestically, while Deadpool & Wolverine also tripled it with $631 million domestically. Despicable Me 4 and Dune: Part Two each earned $360 and $282 million domestically, respectively, while Twisters and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also hauled in $262 million and $250 million, respectively.

Several Lionsgate movies, including The Killer's Game, Never Let Go, and Megalopolis are currently playing in select theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates and find tickets below for a Megalopolis showing near you.

FIND TICKETS