Barlow believed Garcia wasted her opportunity by not being honest about Reality Von Tease.

Fans are upset as Garcia brought drama to the show that will be lacking in Season 5.

Lisa Barlow was not Monica Garcia's biggest fan, especially not after the reveal that Garcia was behind the Reality Von Tease Instagram account. So when news broke that Garcia would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for another season, fans were a little upset given the drama she brought to Season 4 of the reality series. For Barlow though, it seemed as if she was not at all surprised by the news.

In a new interview with Hollywood Life, Barlow said that the news wasn't surprising to her. “It wasn’t a shock, but it was also something we didn’t know,” she said. “Bravo doesn’t call us and say, ‘Hey guess what, Monica isn’t coming back.’ You find out by who shows up for things. I wasn’t shocked by it.” She also went on to talk about how she thought that Garcia had wasted her shot at being a Housewife by not being honest about something like Reality Von Tease from the start.

“We all are given an opportunity and it’s what we do with that opportunity that creates longevity in a situation,” Barlow said. “I think the way Monica went into this...it was like deceit, and then she was caught, so she had to come clean because there were proof, receipts, timelines. I’m not really surprised,” she added. As of this moment, Barlow is set to return to the series for Season 5 along with Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Angie Katsanevas. We don't yet know if they will fill Garcia's spot in the cast.

Monica Garcia Brought an Edge to 'RHOSLC'

Many fans were upset by the news that Garcia would not be returning to the show, thinking that her involvement gave the show something exciting to unpack in a way that it had been lacking previously. With the court case of Jen Shah taking over much of the previous season, there wasn't much drama for fans to cling to in Season 4 without Garcia playing a part. She fought with almost everyone and constantly called out her fellow Housewives.

While the reveal was the big shocking moment of the season, there does need to be a replacement to bring that kind of energy to Season 5. With Barlow and Marks friends again, Gay and Katsanevas not fighting, and Rose trying to turn over a new leaf with everyone and be friends, there isn't much to bring up the drama levels with Garcia.

