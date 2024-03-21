The Big Picture Lisa Frankenstein's Blu-ray release on April 9 brings a killer combo of comedy, romance, and horror fun to fans of the genre.

This gothic love letter, with an electrifying performance from Kathryn Newton, breaks stereotypes in modern horror landscape.

Rediscover true love with this twisted, dark-humored film that reminds us to embrace our affection towards the unconventional.

It’s been a slow year for the horror genre so far with a lot of terrifying screams right around the corner. However, the genre started 2024 off strong with the release of Lisa Frankenstein. The horror comedy from first time director Zelda Williams may have quietly left theaters over a month ago, but its digital release in late February allowed more people to be put under Lisa’s zany spell. Now, It’s been announced that Lisa Frankenstein is bringing this one-of-a-kind romance to Blu-ray this spring.

Lisa Frankenstein will be available in a Blu-ray, DVD, and digital combo pack on April 9, 2024. It will be resurrected with a ton of special features, including five deleted scenes, a gag reel, an audio commentary from Williams, and three featurettes. These featurettes will be titled “An Electric Connection”, “Resurrecting the ‘80s”, and “A Dark Comedy Duo”.

A Romance Made in Horror Heaven

Close

There are so many reasons why Lisa Frankenstein needs to be on every horror fan's watch list, but the killer combination of Williams’ creatively bold visuals and writer Diablo Cody’s unapologetically unhinged screenplay that created a blood-blushing romance for the ages. This horror comedy, loosely inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, gleefully craves its own path by breaking stereotypes. This is a gothic love letter for all the “weirdos” and traumatized souls that have never felt seen in horror’s modern landscape. That all centers around genre scream queen Kathryn Newton (Freaky), who gives the best performance of her career as Lisa. She goes all in on a character that could have easily come off as cringe, annoying, and too larger-than-life to be relatable, but Newton grounds Lisa’s ever devolving psyche in an endless sea of romantic nuance. Some of the actress’ reactions and facial tics in this masterful film are pure comedic gold, while her chemistry with her undead corpse, played by Cole Sprouse, is to die for. To top this romantic fever dream off with a blood-red cherry, the soundtrack and original musical score from composer Isabella Summers will make even the most cynical person transcend in a heart-shaped cloud of neon-laced bliss.

Horror Needs More Romance

The horror genre has been deprived of great romances in recent years, but Lisa Frankenstein comes in swinging with a candy red ax. The film is twisted, full of wonderfully dark humor, fun kills, and deep cult genre references that’ll have horror fans rediscovering what true love is. However, the greatest accomplishment in Lisa Frankenstein is that it brutally reminds us that we all deserve love, and we shouldn’t be ashamed of who or what our affection gravitates towards. You can pre-order this maddeningly entertaining horror comedy on Amazon now. Also, starting March 29, it’ll also be available for a lower price on digital.