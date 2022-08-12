With production of the film commencing in New Orleans, the cast of Focus Features' Lisa Frankenstein has been announced via an exclusive from Deadline revealing several prominent actors joining the film which serves as the feature-length directorial debut of Zelda Williams.

Carla Gugino (Gerald's Game) joins the cast of the Lisa Frankenstein alongside, Liza Soberano in her Hollywood feature film debut, Joe Chrest (Stranger Things), who is reported to be playing the father of the film, and Henry Eikenberry (Euphoria). The talented set of actors will star in the horror-comedy film alongside Kathryn Newton (Freaky) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale), who will star as the two leads of the film.

Specific details of the roles that the cast will be playing have not been revealed, however the upcoming horror-comedy film serves as a re-imagining of the classic Frankenstein story. Set in the 1980s, the Lisa Frankenstein will center on a high school student who, using a broken tanning bed, creates the man of her dreams by reanimating the corpse of a young Victorian man. More details of Lisa Frankenstein are expected to be revealed as the production of the film furthers.

While the 1931 film starring Boris Karloff remains the most iconic iteration of the story, Hollywood has provided its fair share of Frankenstein spoofs with some notable examples including the parody film Young Frankenstein and Tim Burton's stop-motion animated Frankenweenie. With a story that has been adapted and re-imagined on screen for nearly a hundred years, Lisa Frankenstein appears to show that there may still be some life in the Frankenstein story with its unique take on the premise.

Diablo Cody, who won the Academy Award for Best Writing, Original Screenplay for Juno, pens the script for Lisa Frankenstein with Mason Novick of MXN Entertainment producing the film. Jeffrey Lampert serves as executive producer with Focus Features' Michelle Momplaisir overseeing production.

With the set of talented actors starring in a film with an original premise, Williams' directorial debut is gearing up to be an exciting film to look out for. Alongside Lisa Frankenstein, Gugino will also star in The Fall of the House of Usher, an upcoming Netflix horror miniseries based on the story of the same name by Edgar Allen Poe. Chrest, who previously played Ted Wheeler in Stranger Things, will star in Killers of the Flower Moon, which will be directed by Martin Scorsese. Eikenberry will appear in The Crowded Room for Apple TV+.

With the film still in its early stages of production, Lisa Frankenstein currently has no set release date.