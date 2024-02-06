The classic tale of Frankenstein is getting a modern 1980s twist with Lisa Frankenstein. The directorial feature debut of Zelda Williams written by Jennifer's Body scribe Diablo Cody, the upcoming theatrical feature film is a Frankenstein's Monster, if you will, of different genres, namely comedy, horror, and romance. Here, a young woman named Lisa (Kathryn Newton) is distraught by her failed attempts at love, ultimately growing attached to the corpse of a young man whose grave she tends to. One day, that very same boy (Cole Sprouse) arises from the dead as a falling apart corpse, spelling sure mayhem for Lisa's humble town.

Lisa Frankenstein already looks like it's destined to be a cult classic, and not just because it's written by the same person who wrote Jennifer's Body. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast that will help bring Lisa Frankenstein (as well as a handsome corpse) to life. To learn who is starring in Zelda Williams' ambitious directorial debut, here is a comprehensive cast and character guide for Lisa Frankenstein.

Kathryn Newton

Lisa Swallows

With Lisa Frankenstein being a full-blown horror comedy, the film could not ask for a better lead star than Kathryn Newton. That's because Newton's acting roots are well-entrenched in the genre, as one of her most memorable performances was in Blumhouse's aptly titled Freaky, a brilliant horror spin on Freaky Friday. Other notable work in Newton's impressive resume includes Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Newton is also set to appear in Radio Silence's upcoming vampire movie, Abigail.

Lisa has always been something of an outcast in her high school setting, with many of the other girls at school calling her weird. That's mean but also not entirely unwarranted, as Lisa has found herself becoming madly in love with the corpse of a fellow teenager. While she's never met this boy and doesn't even really speak to him, Lisa feels a profound connection with him and thinks that he understands her better than anyone else. One day, Lisa's prayers to be with the boy are finally answered when the corpse comes to life (minus a few essential appendages). As Lisa sets out to teach the creature how the world works, the two form an increasingly close bond, one that may turn criminal rather quickly.

Cole Sprouse

The Creature

Another perfect casting choice for Lisa Frankenstein is Cole Sprouse as The Creature, as he's another actor who has plenty of experience with crime comedy given his role as Jughead Jones in the hugely popular Riverdale. Sprouse is also instantly recognizable for his prolific work as a child star alongside his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse. Both of the actors starred as the same character in the Adam Sandler comedy Big Daddy (where, coincidentally, their character was given the nickname of "Frankenstein") as well as twin brothers in the hit Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and the spin-off/sequel series The Suite Life on Deck.

The origins of The Creature aren't entirely known, but given his youthful appearance, it's clear that he died young. Be it fate or just pure coincidence, The Creature finds himself seeking out Lisa, who ends up guiding him on this remarkable (and possibly quite bloody) journey. It's clear that the more time The Creature spends time with Lisa, the more he begins to regain the humanity he lost. Now the only thing to do is retain that humanity.

Carla Gugino

Janet

Carla Gugino is still living out her acclaimed villain era as the apparent antagonist of Lisa Frankenstein. Just last year, Gugino stole every scene she was in during Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher, where she played a supernatural master of disguise hellbent on punishing the cruel members of the Usher clan.

While Janet's role in Lisa Frankenstein isn't 100% clear, it appears that she is something of a mother figure to Lisa, potentially even being a family member or Lisa's stepmother. The second trailer for Lisa Frankenstein sees Janet chastising Lisa's father, Dale (Joe Chrest), for his daughter's strange and unusual ways. She views the young woman as a complete nuisance and thinks she's hindering her picture-perfect lifestyle. Though perhaps Janet doesn't have a leg to stand on by judging others for their lifestyles, as she eventually dons a nurse's outfit and declares that she's putting Lisa under house arrest for an "inpatient" program.

Liza Soberano

Taffy

The Creature isn't the only companion that Lisa has in the film, as she also has Taffy, played by Alone/Together star Liza Soberano.

While many of the other girls at school are a bit cruel to Lisa, Taffy isn't one of them, being the closest thing that Lisa has to a best friend. Though she seems to like hanging out with Lisa, she also points out that she's a bit of an oddball. When Lisa says she has a crush on a dead body, Taffy is quick to point out the weirdness of that.

Joe Chrest

Dale

We never thought getting typecast as a "clueless 1980s dad" was something that would ever exist, but that seems to be the case with Joe Chrest's character in Lisa Frankenstein. Based on the trailer alone, Chrest's father figure appears to be almost identical to his role as Ted Wheeler in Stranger Things.

Just like his Stranger Things character, who never once suspected another dimension was invading his hometown, Dale doesn't seem to know what his daughter is up to. One can only imagine how he'll react when he finds out his daughter is dating a corpse.

Lisa Frankenstein rises in theaters on Friday, February 9, 2024.

