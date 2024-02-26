The Big Picture Lisa Frankenstein is an 80s-inspired film following a teenage outcast who accidentally brings a Victorian gentleman to life.

The movie is a perfect blend of horror, humor, and dark undertones, appealing to fans of unique and female-driven monster stories.

The film celebrates introverts and those considered "weird," offering a love story that resonates with a cult following.

Lisa Frankenstein killed its way to theaters earlier this month. While it wasn’t a critical or financial hit by any means, the horror comedy has gained a sizable cult following that has embraced its quirky and delightfully carefree madness. Now, less than a month since its theatrical release, Lisa Frankenstein is coming to VOD this week on Tuesday, February 27.

What’s ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ About?

Lisa Frankenstein is an 80s inspired adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and follows teenage outcast Lisa Swallows, played by Kathryn Newton as she tries to survive high school. Her dark past has left Lisa traumatized with a colorful family not helping much either. However, when she accidently wishes for a Victorian era (Cole Sprouse) gentleman to come to life, whose grave she tends on a regular basis, Lisa finally has found her purpose and soulmate in life. Even if she doesn’t know it yet and even her now found spark in life has led to a bloodthirsty high body count.

A Beautiful “Coming-of-Rage” Story

While Lisa Frankenstein’s tone and darker undertones are not going to be for every moviegoer, the reason the film works so well is the confidence in the talent behind. This female-driven monster bash is awe-inspiring thanks to first-time feature director Zelda Williams' gothic visuals that take a handful of creative risks and Diablo Cody’s zany screenplay that, like her previous horror effort Jennifer’s Body, hold’s nothing back. The blend of humor and horror plays the audience like a devilish fiddle while the breathtaking musical score by Isabella Summers invokes a classic universal monster feel that just doesn’t exist anymore. Horror needs more love stories and Lisa Frankenstein provides a beautiful one for a group of people rarely ever represented well on screen. This is a celebration of the introverts of the world and the people who have been told throughout their lives that they were too weird to be a success. Beyond the great horror and atmosphere, that’s why genre fans are going to remember this film for a very long time. Newton, a modern scream queen, embodies that in a career-best performance. With Sprouce’s creature by her side, Lisa Frankenstein delivers a killer one-two punch that can’t be slayed.

Close

While Lisa Frankenstein is coming to digital tomorrow (rental and purchase), you can buy your tickets to see this unique horror comedy in theaters now on fandango’s website.