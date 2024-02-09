Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Lisa Frankenstein'

Lisa Frankenstein is a love story via Diablo Cody, which means a few things: a distinctively witty script, an exploration of female identity, and a little murder. Directed by Zelda Williams in her feature-length debut, Cody's horror-comedy-romance hybrid is loosely based on author Mary Shelley's iconic Frankenstein novel. Switching the book's male-fronted meditation on human ambition into a female-led 1980s romcom isn't the only surprise here: Lisa Frankenstein isn't zapped to life by a lightning machine but through the lovely chemistry shared by stars Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse, who also commit to the intentionally campy humor with admirable skill.

Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein follows high school student and perpetual outsider Lisa Swallows (Newton), who accidentally befriends a reanimated corpse from the Victorian era (Sprouse). An adorable love story unfolds between this small-town goth girl and her unconventional bestie — despite the Creature's tendency to express his love through murder. Or maybe because of it, just a little. Do these lethal lovebirds find happiness in the end?

What Is ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ About?

Lisa Swallows wasn't always a social misfit. Then a strange man broke into her home, murdered her mother, and went unpunished for his crime. Ever since, Lisa has become an understandably traumatized recluse. She barely speaks, doesn't make eye contact, and has a fondness for black clothes. To make matters worse, her family doesn't provide any support. Her father Dale (Joe Chrest) barely notices her existence. Taffy (Liza Soberano), the adopted sister Lisa gained after Dale's speedy second marriage, isn't too bad. But Janet (Carla Gugino), Lisa's stepmom, is the Godzilla version of an evil suburban Karen. And then there's high school, which is always a living hell.

Lisa's only reprieve is hanging out in a quiet cemetery. She's infatuated with a handsome statue, frequently talking to its accompanying grave. When lightning strikes the grave during an intense storm, a resurrected dead guy wanders into Lisa's home. The Creature's covered in grime, can't speak, staggers around, and is missing a hand and an ear, but love knows no boundaries. The two outcasts become fast friends. The companionship imbues Lisa with a newfound confidence. It's kind of awkward when the Creature murders Janet after she threatens to trap Lisa in a psychiatric hospital, but all relationships have misunderstandings.

In fact, Lisa discovers she doesn't mind murder too much if the fallen had it coming (cue "Cell Block Tango"). The frizzy-haired teenage Frankenstein plucks body parts from their victims, sews them onto the Creature, and uses Janet's malfunctioning tanning bed to fuse the disparate parts. Each time through the tanning bed, the Creature looks more human. What could go wrong? (A lot.)

Lisa and the Creature Get Married

Soon, there's trouble in paradise. The local police grow suspicious of Lisa, and not just because she breaks their preconceived notions of how a teenage girl should behave. Determined not to die a virgin, Lisa tries to seduce her crush, Michael Trent (Henry Eikenberry), only for that to end with some slow-motion, '80s pop ballad bloodshed. Lisa realizes the Creature's fallen in love with her and that she returns his feelings. They might be separated by centuries and death, but these outcasts have found their soulmate. (Seriously, it's adorable. Get out of here!)

The two have a symbolic wedding. When the police sirens wail outside her home, Lisa knows their time has run out. She crawls inside the tanning bed, and the teary-eyed Creature tenderly sets the dial to high. He watches as flames consume the bed and Lisa along with it. Some unspecified time later, Dale and Taffy visit Lisa's grave. A somber Taffy notices something odd about the gravestone; someone has engraved "beloved wife" at the bottom. Taffy, perhaps remembering her fondness for the sister who loved her until the end, says nothing.

Do Lisa and the Creature Have a Happy Ending?

The scene cuts to the Creature sitting on a bench, looking entirely restored and decked out in Victorian-appropriate garb. He speaks for the first time, eloquently reciting poetry. Lisa lies in his lap. Her entire body's covered in bandages, but she's alive. Well, technically, she's a resurrected undead; she now has the same gray skin and sunken eyes the Creature once sported. The tanning bed did kill her, but presumably, the Creature used another one (or found a similar way) to bring his bride back to life. She didn't fake her death so much as find a way around it.

Without any legal consequences to face, being undead gives the couple a new life. These two morally gray weirdos find their happy ending and have the freedom to pursue it. For Lisa and her Creature, that means being mutually cherished for who they truly are. Diablo Cody's sparkling dialogue and gory humor combined with Zelda Williams' strong directorial voice make Lisa Frankenstein a delightful breath of fresh air. It's a love story between Zelda and the Creature, but first and foremost, it's a love story celebrating all of us weird girls.

