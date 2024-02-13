The Big Picture Collider is partnering with Focus Features and Lisa Frankenstein for an exclusive giveaway of a hoodie from the film's official merch line.

The hoodie features the film's title and logo, as well as the names of the director, cast, and screenwriter.

Lisa Frankenstein is a coming-of-age love story about a teenager and her crush, who happens to be a reanimated corpse.

Cozy up to your new favorite piece of merch as Collider is thrilled to be pairing with Focus Features and Lisa Frankenstein for an exclusive giveaway. Sport your obsession with the Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale)-led film in a hoodie that’s bursting at the seams with love. The black sweatshirt, which you can see below, is part of the new apparel drop that recently rolled out at the NBC Store to coincide with the release of Zelda Williams’ directorial debut. Listed on the site for $76, you can save an arm and a leg should you become one of three lucky winners in our exclusive giveaway.

Be the envy of your friend group after winning the cozy hoodie that screams all things, Lisa Frankenstein. From the exploding red heart on the back to the kiss print down the sleeve, this piece of merch is all about love. The film’s title is spelled across the center of the sweatshirt, with the logo “Happily Ever Afterlife” beneath it in gothic lettering. Below that, the pullover reads like the bottom of a movie poster, featuring the names of Williams, Newton, Sprouse, and Diablo Cody (Jennifer’s Body), who penned the script. You can also check out the full line of merch now available at the NBC Store — including a "Life Sucks And People Are Jerkoffs" shirt. What a vibe.

What’s 'Lisa Frankenstein' About?

In Lisa FrankensteinNewton stars as Lisa, a teen girl who doesn’t have any interest in boys her own age because her heart lies with another — six feet underground. When the object of affection rises from his grave, she does everything in her power to make a romantic relationship work, even if that means reanimating his body with the parts of living boys from her school. Romantic stuff! Although she accepts her honey as he is, some new parts will make all the difference in turning him from a rotting corpse to goth king material.

Along with Newton and Sprouse, Lisa Frankenstein also features a life-giving performance from the incomparable Carla Gugino (The Fall of the House of Usher) with an ensemble includingLiza Soberano (Forevermore) in her Hollywood feature debut, Joe Chrest (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Henry Eikenberry (Euphoria). As mentioned above, the film’s script was penned by Cody, who is well known for her work on such projects as Juno and Jennifer’s Body. Cody’s specific comedic and sarcastic tone can be heard all over the upcoming feature’s trailers and teasers, promising more of that dark wit we’ve come to love from the Academy Award-winning writer.

Enter to Win Our 'Lisa Frankenstein' Hoodie Giveaway

Check out the hoodie above and follow this link to sign up for your chance to win and call it your own. You can find out more about Lisa Frankenstein in our all-knowing guide here​​​​​​. Catch the film in theaters now.

