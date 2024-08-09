The Big Picture Lisa Frankenstein, directed by Zelda Williams, is a campy romantic horror comedy that pays tribute to classic movies like Heathers.

The movie addresses themes of grief and loneliness, with a vibrant 1980s aesthetic and a surprising dark twist on the classic Frankenstein story.

The ending subverts expectations, offering a bittersweet closure that reflects on the complexities of grief and the choices we make in the face of love.

Despite its initial disappointing critical and commercial success, less than 24 hours after its streaming debut, Lisa Frankenstein reached the top 10 most streamed movies on Prime Video. Written by Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer’s Body) and directed by Zelda Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams, in her feature directorial debut, Lisa Frankenstein is a romantic horror comedy that is a campy tribute to Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and pays homage to movies like Weird Science, Edward Scissorhands, Bride of Frankenstein, and Heathers. Visually, it’s an explosion of 1980s iconography and pop culture, but at its core, it is a story about the profound effects of grief and loneliness that is in contrast with its hyper-colorful facade.

What Is 'Lisa Frankenstein' About?

​​After Lisa (Kathryn Newton) witnesses the murder of her mother, her father (Joe Chrest) quickly remarries and uproots their life, moving to a new town just before her senior year of high school. The trauma of the tragic loss of her mother leaves her catatonic, on top of which she lacks emotional support from her absent-minded father, her abusive stepmother (Carla Gugino), her sweet-as-pie perfect stepsister (Liza Soberano), and her new peers, leaving her completely isolated and unable to move on from her past.

Everything changes for her when a Victorian-era man whose grave she frequently visits is reanimated after being struck by lightning during a storm. The arrival of The Creature (Cole Sprouse) breaks her out of her shell and their friendship helps combat the loneliness she’s felt since dealing with the loss of her mother. However, things take a turn when the pair start murdering people and subsequently fall in love during their rampage. The movie’s spin on the classic coming-of-age story subverts expectations with its shocking ending that brings a kind of bittersweet closure to the themes of grief, loneliness, and isolation that are woven throughout the story.

'Lisa Frankenstein' is About Coping With Grief and Loneliness

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In her directorial debut, Zelda Williams seems to pay tribute to her late father, the beloved actor and comedian Robin Williams, who passed away in 2014, both in the form of an Easter Egg and in the heart of the story. The movie's plot revolves around a young girl processing her grief and her inability to move on after tragically losing a parent. Williams has spoken candidly about her own grieving process and how difficult it was for her to deal with the sudden loss of her father 10 years ago, and how making this film was an act of catharsis for her, as she was able to create a world in which death is not permanent.

While the topic of Lisa's mother comes and goes, mostly in the form of a joke, the effects of her death are evident in Lisa's isolation. Her father emotionally abandons her after he marries her stepmother Janet only six months later, perhaps as a result of his own grief over becoming a widower and single father. Lisa has to start over at a new school at the beginning of her senior year, where her new stepsister is a popular cheerleader.

At a party, she is drugged and later sexually assaulted by one of her classmates, which is a trauma of its own kind. It is also revealed that after her mother's murder, Lisa is diagnosed with "traumatic mutism" and becomes so extremely introverted that the only place she can find solace is at a cemetery, daydreaming about a long-dead man whose tombstone she visits daily. However, the movie does a great job of maintaining a light and campy tone despite the darkness of Lisa's experiences. The darkness is tucked underneath Diablo Cody's hilariously pithy dialogue, the Easter Egg hunt of movie references sprinkled throughout the movie, all against a neon '80s color palette in the sets and wardrobe. The balance between tragedy and comedy is precise and well-maintained throughout its entire runtime.

The Creature Brings Lisa Back to Life

Close

One night, the grave of the young Victorian man she visits is struck by lightning, reanimating his corpse. The Creature manages to find his way to Lisa's house, where she cleans him up, and they begin to form a bond. After a classic '80s trying-on-clothes montage where she styles him, the next morning he styles her for school in a Madonna-esque black dress, jacket, and hat that marks the beginning of the evolution of her personal style. Her new look allows her to break out of her shell and gain confidence through self-expression.

She also begins to find her way out of her sorrow by talking about her feelings to someone who is willing to listen, despite the fact that The Creature has one ear (not for long though) and is mute. Lisa, an outcast who does not seem to fit in, seems to go through a transformation of her own over the course of the movie. As her relationship with The Creature blossoms, she becomes more and more talkative, she sings and dances to REO Speedwagon, and, by the end, is finally able to advocate for herself, proving that all she really needed was a friend. Maybe not a friend who she goes on a murdering spree with, but still.

'Lisa Frankenstein's Ending Is Happy But Complicated

When was the last time a coming-of-age movie ended in the death of its protagonist? Lisa burning to death in the Kiss of Life tanning bed is shocking, to say the least. In a way, Lisa Frankenstein breaks all the rules and conventions of the genre, subverting expectations and rewriting the narrative. It may seem as though Lisa chooses death over facing the consequences of being a serial murderer, but in actuality, she's choosing love. It really is a perfectly executed and unexpected ending, leaving the audience with a bittersweet feeling of being happy for someone who has chosen to end their own life.

The end of the movie reflects a lot of conflicting feelings that people may feel about losing a loved one. The absurdity of Lisa falling in love with a dead person may symbolize the difficulty of letting go and the pain of longing for someone who is gone. Also, Lisa Frankenstein is set in a fantasy world in which death is not the end, but a beginning. The love Lisa finds helps her out of the depths of her grief, and she gets her happy ending even if it hurts the people she left behind. While she is able to spend the rest of her afterlife with The Creature, she leaves her father and stepsister (and the families of the victims) behind in the depths of mourning and unanswered questions. The end of Lisa Frankenstein, much like the grieving process itself, is complicated.

There is so much more to Lisa Frankenstein than its 1980s aesthetic. The horror-comedy-romance hybrid is more than a colorful Mary Shelley-inspired creature feature; it's a coming-of-age story about the profound effects of grief and loneliness and the importance of love and friendship in the healing process. Zelda Williams' own experience with such a loss and her comedic approach to the subject provides much-needed catharsis through laughter and absurdity that brings lightness to the heaviness of Lisa's trauma. In the end, death is temporary; love is forever.

Lisa Frankenstein is available to watch on Prime Video.

