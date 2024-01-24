The Big Picture Diablo Cody drew inspiration from films like Weird Science, Edward Scissorhands, and The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari for her new horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein.

Oscar-winner Diablo Cody has been around the horror, comedy, and horror comedy blocks a few times. Between the award-winning Juno, the hellish Megan Fox-led Jennifer's Body, and her multiple collaborations with Jason Reitman among other things, she's shown the ability to deliver sharply comedic and creatively creepy scripts of all kinds. Her latest film, the "coming of RAGE" flick Lisa Frankenstein with first-time director Zelda Williams, looks to continue the trend with a story of a teenage outsider who attempts to build the perfect boyfriend using a Victorian corpse with a few missing body parts. Ahead of the release of one of the most anticipated horror films of 2024, Collider can exclusively share Cody's inspirations for the project as part of Alamo Drafthouse's "Guest Selects" series as well as a new "Don't Talk" PSA featuring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.

It should come as no shock that one of the films Cody turned to for her delightfully devilish new horror comedy was Weird Science, John Hughes's 1985 feature about two misfit teen boys who build the perfect, superhuman woman. While Lisa Frankenstein leans more into horror, the two share a focus on the coming-of-age aspect of this kind of story, albeit with a flipped premise about the ideal man as created by a teen girl. As for the monster, Cody invokes Tim Burton's classic Edward Scissorhands, saying that "in some ways, the creature in Lisa Frankenstein is a direct descendant of Edward." She aimed to have Sprouse embody the same feelings as Edward as an out-of-place romantic who can still be sweet despite his communication difficulties and appearance. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, directed by Robert Wiene, on the other hand, inspired the creature's more murderous side as he kills at Lisa Swallows' behest.

Cody also turned to the older monster movie classic, Bride of Frankenstein, to honor the original flick about making a monstrous partner. Meanwhile, her final pick, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, is a personal favorite that just so happens to share a theme with Lisa Frankenstein. Beyond taking inspiration from the Tim Curry-led classic, she teased that there is no shortage of small nods to it throughout Lisa and her creature's blossoming love story.

Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse Say Don't Talk in Theaters (or Method Act in Public)

To enjoy the film and all the little nods Cody weaves in, however, it's crucial that nobody ruins the viewing experience by talking or texting in the theater. Newton and Sprouse reinforce that message in their comedic Alamo Drafthouse PSA, describing their ideal romantic partners as nice, funny, and quiet when the movie starts. Newton gets quite a shock when Sprouse pipes up, though, since he apparently didn't talk throughout the entire production and just resorted to grunting like a monster. As she ponders if everything she knows about him is a lie, he cracks a smile and claims he was "going method." In addition to not talking or texting during a movie, the PSA closes by also reminding viewers to never method act in public.

If anything, the PSA shows how much fun Lisa Frankenstein promises to have, especially with a cast headlined by the stars of Freaky and Riverdale. Newton and Sprouse are accompanied by some serious star power, including horror icon and Mike Flanagan regular Carla Gugino who most recently played the haunting Verna in Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher. The film also marks the Hollywood debut of Filipino actress Liza Soberano and fills out its call sheet with Killers of the Flower Moon's Joe Chrest and Euphoria's Henry Eikenberry.

Tickets for Lisa Frankenstein are now on sale ahead of the film's theatrical release on February 9. Additionally, Weird Science is coming to select Alamo Drafthouse locations in celebration of Cody's work on the upcoming new feature. While you wait for her latest horror comedy, check out her Guest Selects video below and Newton and Sprouse's PSA above. Tickets for Cody's guest selects are available below.

Lisa Frankenstein A coming of RAGE love story about a teenager and her crush, who happens to be a corpse. After a set of horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a journey to find love, happiness - and a few missing body parts. Release Date February 9, 2024 Director Zelda Williams Cast Carla Gugino , Kathryn Newton , Cole Sprouse , Jenna Davis Writers Diablo Cody

