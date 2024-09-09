Everything about Zelda Williams’ feature-length directorial debut, Lisa Frankenstein, was crafted to pull on our sweet little nostalgia-lined heartstrings. Over the last few months, audiences in the U.S. had the opportunity to stream the campy horror comedy on Peacock, but now it’s the rest of the world’s turn to check out Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and Cole Sprouse’s (Riverdale) undead romance. Currently, according to FlixPatrol, the movie is tearing up Max’s Top 10 chart in nearly 20 different countries, including Argentina, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Venezuela, and more, proving there’s plenty of life left in the zombie-driven blast from the past.

Those who recognize her for her work behind Juno and Jennifer’s Body will be able to spot writer Diablo Cody’s tone all over Lisa Frankenstein from its very first scene. Set in the late ‘80s - as made abundantly clear by the music, style, and hair - the movie follows Lisa (Newton), a gothy teenage girl who is more than content to sit on the sidelines of teenage society. Still emotionally processing her mother’s death at the hands of an axe murderer, Lisa finds no solace at home where her dad has remarried, and she now shares her space with her preppy step-sister, Taffy (Liza Soberano). Misunderstood from all sides, there’s one place where Lisa feels she can fully be herself - an old abandoned cemetery on the outskirts of town. It’s here that she visits the grave of a Victorian man (Sprouse) who died tragically at a young age. When a strike of lightning brings the deceased man back to life, Lisa finds herself caught up in a whirlwind romance with a corpse.

‘Lisa Frankenstein’ Features a Knock-Out Performance From an Iconic Actress

While Newton and Sprouse carry the love story at the center of Lisa Frankenstein, it’s Carla Gugino (The Fall of the House of Usher) who’s the movie’s secret weapon. Gugino appears in the film as Janet, Lisa’s stepmother and Taffy’s mother, whose mousey voice, passive-aggressive behavior, and obsession with her little figurines add an extra layer of comedy to an already perfectly toned production. We’ve truly appreciated every bit of Gugino’s career, but her recent roles in the spooky universes created by Mike Flanagan and her turn as Janet in Lisa Frankenstein are true standouts.

Anyone who grew up during the years of neon-colored pencils, Trapper Keepers, and gel pens will undoubtedly love the throwback vibes and overall tone of Lisa Frankenstein and fully understand why it’s trending on Max in nearly 20 countries. Currently, the title is only available to rent on platforms like Prime Video in the U.S.

Lisa Frankenstein 7 10 A coming of RAGE love story about a teenager and her crush, who happens to be a corpse. After a set of horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a journey to find love, happiness - and a few missing body parts. Release Date February 9, 2024 Director Zelda Williams Cast Carla Gugino , Kathryn Newton , Cole Sprouse , Jenna Davis Main Genre Horror Writers Diablo Cody

