The Big Picture Lisa Frankenstein is a horror comedy film set in the 80s, with a throwback style and vibrant neon colors that capture the era perfectly.

The film follows Lisa, a high school teenager who develops a deadly crush on a Victorian-era poet and accidentally resurrects his corpse.

Kathryn Newton, the star of the film, has become a beloved figure in the horror genre and will have a big year in 2024, with multiple lead roles in horror films.

With the season of love in full swing, Lisa Frankenstein is about to leave her mark on horror fans’ hearts. The horror comedy spin on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, from first-time director Zelda Williams and writer Diablo Cody, releases in just one week. Now, Lisa Frankenstein’s latest retro-inspired poster has star Kathryn Newton in awe of her creation, played by Cole Sprouse.The poster, debuted exclusively by Pride.com, has Lisa (Newton) front and center in an extreme close up that brings out her “coming-of-rage” story in electric fashion.

This throwback style perfectly captures the horror comedy’s 80s setting. It looks like it could have fit in well alongside other genre films of that slasher-heavy time period. Lisa Frankenstein is full of neon pinks and blues, which wonderfully continues with this stunning work of art. Lisa’s bright red lipstick bounces off the eye-pleasing aesthetic nicely while her black sunglasses remind horror fans that we’ll all be reentering our goth phase after watching this gleefully deranged adaptation. The sunglasses also cleverly reveal her Victorian creature as the poison apple of Lisa’s eye.

This colorful horror venture follows Lisa, a high school teenager in 1989 who doesn't fit in with your average clique. She doesn’t like sports, and she’s definitely not into a living man. Lisa would much rather tend to the grave of a Victorian-era poet who she developed a deadly crush on. This is all to the dismay of her overbearing stepmother, played by Carla Gugino. However, when Lisa accidentally resurrects her favorite corpse, the love of her life becomes a game of death as she must find fresher body parts for her creation.

‘Lisa Frankenstein’s Kathryn Newton Is a Modern Genre Icon

The promotion for the film has been even wackier than the plot sounds and, with Newton in the genre driver’s seat, most horror fans wouldn’t want it any other way. The actress has become a beloved figure thanks to her lead roles in Paranormal Activity 4 and Freaky. 2024 is going to be the star’s biggest year in the genre as, alongside Lisa Frankenstein, she also has the vampire-centric Universal Monster Movie Abigail biting our necks in April. When it comes to making us laugh and scream all at the same time, Newton’s one of a kind.

When Does 'Lisa Frankenstein' Release?

Lisa Frankenstein’s blood-soaked trail leads to theaters on February 9, 2024. Whether you're single or madly in love, this goth killer’s going to brighten up your Valentine’s Day with an insanely fun neon-laced smile. While we wait for Lisa’s reign in the genre to begin, you can view the new stunning poster below.