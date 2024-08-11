The Big Picture Lisa Frankenstein is a heartwarming horror film that blends genre with romance, featuring a charming love story.

Kathryn Newton is essential to the film's success, embodying Lisa's eccentricity and showcasing chemistry with Cole Sprouse.

The closing scene pays tribute to Notting Hill, showcasing an unconventional, romantic ending for Lisa and the Creature.

Lisa Frakenstein stands out among 2024 horror releases in the way it blends the genre with romance. For a movie packed with kills and comedy, at its core, the movie is heartwarming and sweet. As the titular character, Lisa (Kathryn Newton) is the audience’s eyes so it is her you root for. Her social awkwardness and desire for affection are endearing and her consequential connection with the Creature (Cole Sprouse) is charming and tender. The pair get their unorthodox happy ending and their last moment together on screen echoes one of the most iconic rom-com couples of all time.

'Lisa Frankenstein' Blends Horror with High School Melodrama

Lisa is intriguing as a lead since she is both the antagonist and the protagonist. She is responsible for many of the kills within the movie, alongside the Creature; however, she is portrayed in a relatable manner that makes her easy to root for. This is benefitted hugely by the tone of Lisa Frankenstein; the movie is glossy with a vibrant color palette and moves away from the darkness that can be associated with the genre. The movie itself is set right at the cusp of the '90s, with Lisa representing the transition to a new decade with her style and humor whilst the world around her is trying to catch up. She is a social outsider who can't fully connect with her peers or her family. This is a result of the considerable trauma she has experienced since seeing her mother murdered by a serial killer. This all works to make her eventual happiness with the Creature all the more rewarding as she finally finds someone who accepts and loves her, murder and all.

Kathryn Newton is essential to the success of Lisa Frankenstein, as she embodies the eccentricity of the character and lets the audience into her bizarre world. What is most vital to the movie is her chemistry with Cole Sprouse — which is pretty hard to achieve considering Sprouse doesn’t have a word of dialogue for the majority of the runtime. In the movie's kills, there is a focus on their relationship as opposed to the victim. Doug’s early death is the best example of this, as Lisa leads him to the graveyard only for the Creature to grab his ankles from behind. The sequence plays out as a slapstick double kill and shows how bonded the pair are becoming. However, outside of the kills, the pair have a tender and caring relationship that starts out unsteady but grows as they begin to understand each other. In a movie packed with self-deprecating humor and a bright aesthetic, it is surprisingly romantic.

The Closing Scene of 'Lisa Frankenstein' Pays Tribute to 'Notting Hill'

At first, Lisa’s interactions with the Creature are acts of care. She is introducing him to her world which is so far from the Victorian life he led before his death. She encourages him to wash the mud off his body and gives him a makeover to fit in. He is very much led by Lisa and as the movie progresses, he begins to gain some of his autonomy back. The pinnacle of this is also the most romantic moment of the movie when the Creature gets a hand from Doug. Sprouse emulates the sense of freedom the Creature feels as he sits down to play the piano for the first time in over a century and Lisa has this realization that the Creature had an entire life she hasn't been privy to.

When their killing spree finally catches up with them, Lisa decides she wants to be with the Creature forever and asks him to set her tanning bed up to its extreme high. However, the Creature found a way to resurrect his love and he is now the one looking after a reborn Lisa wrapped in bandages. The movie ends with the couple lying on a park bench as the Creature doesn’t just speak for the first time but is reading in full sentences to Lisa. This mirrors the end of Notting Hill where Will (Hugh Grant) and Anna (Julia Roberts) are cuddling on the park bench as William reads to his pregnant wife. The pair have defied the odds and found each other. Both movies show the joy of unconventional love in a beautiful, poignant way — Lisa Frankenstein just pushes it to its bizarre extremity. This connection is even more apt as the painting La Mariee (translated as "the bride") is featured prominently throughout Notting Hill and Lisa is now the bride of her very own Frankenstein. It is a happy ending to a pleasantly romantic addition to the horror genre.

