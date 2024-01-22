lisa frankenstein poster

The Big Picture Lisa Frankenstein, directed by Zelda Williams, is a horror comedy set to release on Valentine's Day, with a killer marketing campaign and a neon-infused 80s vibe.

Kathryn Newton, known for her horror roles, stars in Lisa Frankenstein alongside Cole Sprouse, showcasing her range and commitment to the anxiety-ridden role.

Lisa Frankenstein is breakout horror to watch out for, with a unique twist on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein story and the directorial debut of Zelda Williams.

2024 is already shaping up to be another amazing year for horror. The genre has already taken a dive into a haunted swimming pool and the next major release will be Zelda Williams’ twisted take on Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein, Lisa Frankenstein. The horror comedy starring Kathryn Newton (Freaky) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) by beloved writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) terrorizes theaters this Valentine’s Day. The film, full of neon pinks and blues, has had a killer marketing campaign thus far. Now, the latest poster sees sparks flying between Lisa and her creation.

The new stunning poster retains the retro 80s vibes of this gleeful nightmare with the “coming-of-rage” story fixated on Newton’s Lisa rocking all black while Sprouse’s Victorian-era old-ball lover gives her the side eye, seemingly not knowing what to think. The pair is humorously sitting on the tanning bed that resurrected Lisa’s crush with electricity surging through it. Its simple yet eye-pleasing design perfectly encompasses the film’s fun-loving marketing campaign that’s neon infused madness has made it wonderfully standout in a crowded genre.

Kathryn Newton’s Return to Horror

While Newton has been a talented Hollywood star for many years now, it's her horror offerings that have been the actress' most memorable work. Paranormal Activity 4 propelled her career in 2012 and was one of the most underrated genre sequels of the 2010s. However, Newton’s 2020 horror comedy slasher Freaky has become a modern cult classic in the community. The way she was able to convincingly switch personalities on a dime started the decade in insane fashion. That being said, 2024 looks to be Newton’s biggest year in horror to date as, alongside Lisa Frankenstein, she also has the star-studded vampire Universal Monster movie Abigail from Radio Silence biting its way to theaters in April.

Both films, from their trailers alone, wonderfully show off Newton’s deadly range. She brings such a unique beam of life to each of her performances, but with Lisa, it looks like she’s added another high zany gear to fully commit to this anxiety-ridden role. From the wacky writing of genre vet Cody to the colorful 80s costumes and sets to the romantic lightning bolt shot through this well-known story, Lisa Frankenstein is the breakout horror hit to watch out for this year. Especially, when you think about Sprouse’s delightfully deranged chemistry with Newton and that this will be Williams’ directorial debut, there’s a lot to gush over in this upcoming adaptation.

When Does ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ Release?

Lisa Frankenstein's gothic love story begins in theaters on February 9, 2024. Just in time to turn everyone into an undead hopeless romantic before Valentine’s Day. While we wait for Newton to make the perfect boyfriend, you can view the vibrant new poster below.