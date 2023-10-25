Horror comedies are all the rage these days and the ghoulish sub-genre isn’t slowing down anytime soon as a new take on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Lisa Frankenstein, is scaring its way to theaters this February. The genre bending film from director Zelda Williams starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse released its first teaser earlier this month. Now the film’s first poster gives horror fans a glimpse at the colorful dark romance ahead.

The poster features Lisa Frankenstein and her creation’s silhouettes illuminated by a neon pink moon as they look longingly at each other in a graveyard. Given Lisa’s iconic namesake, she fittingly has an ax in her hand. The heavy black levels in this poster invoke the classic Universal Monster films of the 30s and 40s which defined the genre’s gothic aesthetic for decades to come. However, the neon bright contrast in both the moon and the film’s logo goes a long way to tell the audience this isn’t your average Frankenstein retelling. The aesthetic screams of writer Diablo Cody who previously defined 2000s horror with Jennifer’s Body.

What’s ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ About?

Lisa Frankenstein follows, “ a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.” While there have been hundreds of Frankenstein adaptations in the last century, this film has the unique angle of the Frankenstein archetype falling in love with their creation. That poses a lot of compelling questions for the viewer, but it also gives way to a lot of comedy potential. Newton in particular has a ton of experience in the genre with the amazing horror comedy slasher Freaky and the vastly underrated Paranormal Activity 4 under her undead belt, so it’s going to be exciting to see her return to the horror genre with such a great screen partner. Sprouse just finished his seven season run on the hit CW series Riverdale, a show that had a ton of horror elements.

Image via Focus Features

When Does ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ Release?

Lisa Frankenstein hits theaters on February 9, 2024, which makes it the perfect Valentine’s Day date for horror fans. Until then, you can view the horror comedy’s new poster down below. The film's first full trailer debuts tomorrow.