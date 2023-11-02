As the spooky season winds down and the promise of winter looms, there's a certain thrill in anticipating a different kind of love story. Enter the genre of horror romantic comedies, a cinematic niche that has carved out a dedicated following for its unique blend of chills, laughs, and heartwarming moments. At the center of this much-loved category is the eagerly awaited Zelda Williams' directorial debut - Lisa Frankenstein. While there is no denying that Warm Bodies may have paved the way for horror rom-com with its conventional apocalyptic tale that takes a mesmerizing twist, offering a powerful testament to the resilience of empathy and our innate human need for connection, Lisa Frankenstein is poised to take the genre to new heights.

As the anticipation for Lisa Frankenstein reaches new heights, it's evident that this unique genre has struck a chord with audiences seeking something beyond the ordinary. With whispers of monstrous love affairs and wickedly delightful comedy, the film promises to be a breath of fresh air for those weary of the typical romances that flood the screens in February, and here’s everything we know about the upcoming horror romantic-comedy.

When Does 'Lisa Frankenstein' Come Out?

With its theme, one would assume that the movie would be buried amidst the Halloween season releases, but Focus Features has slated the film for release just in time for Valentine's Day on February 9, 2024. With its release strategically set in the month of love, it offers a refreshing departure from the traditional romantic fare, providing audiences with an alternative brand of affection—one that blossoms amidst the eerie and the extraordinary, promising to be an ideal choice for a unique and memorable date night at the cinema.

What is 'Lisa Frankenstein' About?

Lisa Frankenstein follows the titular character Lisa Swallows - a misunderstood teenage goth, against the backdrop of the vivid 1980s. During a fateful lightning storm, Lisa defies the boundaries of life and death, breathing a new existence into a much-dead yet handsome corpse from the Victorian era. Armed with little more than her determination and an unexpected tool - a quirky, malfunctioning tanning machine stowed away in her garage - Lisa sets out to sculpt her vision of the ideal companion.

The ensuing narrative takes a whimsically eerie turn, as the romantic duo embarks on a journey both playfully horrific and strangely endearing. Alongside their pursuit of true love and contentment, they find themselves on an unexpected mission to recover a few crucial missing body parts. All the while, they navigate the intricate balance of their newly intertwined existences, weaving together a story that is equal parts heartwarming and uniquely unconventional.

Here is the official synopsis:

‘’In 1989, a misunderstood teenage goth girl named Lisa Swallows reanimates a handsome corpse from the Victorian era during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams by using a broken tanning machine in her garage. After going through a playfully horrific transformation, the romantic duo embark on a murderous journey to find true love, happiness, and a few missing body parts along the way.’’

Where Can You Watch 'Lisa Frankenstein'?

Lisa Frankenstein is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 9, 2024. To find the nearest show times, you have two options: head over to Fandango or simply check your local cinema listings. The movie will have good competition when it premieres because it will go against the much-discussed Colleen Hoover’s book adaptation, It Ends With Us.

Watch the 'Lisa Frankenstein' Trailer

On October 26, Focus Features released the movie's trailer, which sets the tone for the uncanny yet exciting, 80s romance. The trailer follows Lisa on a hilariously quirky quest to resurrect a seemingly lifeless heart. What unfolds is a chain of events that leads to an unexpected revival and a transformation that lands Lisa into a realm of fantastical imagination—her very own, not-so-typical zombie creation, courtesy of a mischievously malfunctioning tanning bed. With the resurrection successful, the trailer takes us on an unconventional adventure, suggesting a series of shenanigans involving grave-digging and a quest for the missing body parts needed to complete the reanimated corpse.

Although the trailer sets a spooky tone from the start, Diablo Cody’s trademark dark humor is evident throughout in the form of hilarious scenes and witty exchanges, promising a comedic touch within the eerie backdrop. The trailer also reflects the distinct ambiance of 1989 through the carefully orchestrated lighting and the meticulously designed costumes, with every element seamlessly transporting us back in time. Cole Sprouse's transformation as a resurrected corpse with heavy Frankenstein makeup renders him nearly unrecognizable. Through skillful expressions and minimal dialogue, Sprouse manages to captivate, building anticipation for the film's release.

Who Stars in 'Lisa Frankenstein'?

Emerging as one of Hollywood's brightest talents, Kathryn Newton has quickly soared the ranks. Following her breakthrough role in HBO's acclaimed series Big Little Lies, Newton has taken on lead roles in notable projects, including the 2020 horror-comedy Freaky and the popular yet short-lived Netflix drama The Society. This year, Newton made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the highly anticipated Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and she will soon be gracing the screens as she steps into the title role in Lisa Frankenstein, offering a fresh, gender-swapped take on the original Frankenstein.

Joining Newton is the ever-popular Cole Sprouse. With a solid foundation as a child actor in projects like Grace Under Fire and the iconic Disney Channel series The Suite Life with Zack and Cody, Sprouse swiftly became a familial name, thanks to his standout portrayal of Jughead Jones on the hit series Riverdale.

Joining the duo is Carla Gugino, renowned for her gripping performance in Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher. Liza Soberano, who makes her much-anticipated Hollywood feature film debut; Joe Chrest, who was recently seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon; and Henry Eikenberry, known for his appearance in the acclaimed series Euphoria.

Who Is Making 'Lisa Frankenstein'?

Zelda Williams has established herself as a versatile figure in the entertainment industry, contributing her skills and creativity in various capacities. While her most notable role may be voicing Kuvira in the Nickelodeon animated series The Legend of Korra, she's also brought life to Cassandra "Casey" Jones in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Beyond her acting prowess, Williams has also stepped behind the camera, showcasing her directorial talent in the fantastic dominatrix comedy short film Shrimp. However, Lisa Frankenstein is her first feature-length directorial.

The screenplay for Lisa Frankenstein boasts the talent of Academy Award winner Diablo Cody. Cody gained widespread recognition for penning the script of the 2007 sleeper hit Juno, an achievement that earned her the prestigious 2008 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. In addition to her writing credits, Cody is set to take on the role of producer for the movie. She'll be joined by her long-time collaborator, Mason Novick, with whom she has previously worked on successful projects such as Juno, Jennifer's Body, Young Adult, and a few others.

Jeff Lampert serves as executive producer alongside Michelle Momplaisir, the Vice President of Production and Development at Focus Features, who serves as the creative executive for the project. Handling cinematography duties is Paula Huidobro, while Brad Turner takes on the editing role. Crafting the film's musical score is the talented Isabella Summers. The production companies involved in bringing Lisa Frankenstein to life include MXN Entertainment and Lollipop Woods. For distribution, Focus Features will handle North America, while Universal Pictures will manage international distribution.