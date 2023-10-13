The Big Picture Lisa Frankenstein, directed by Zelda Williams, will premiere in theaters on February 9, 2024, offering a unique and spooky love story perfect for the current season.

Lisa Frankenstein, the new film directed by Zelda Williams and written by Oscar Winner Diablo Cody tells the story of a girl with an unconventional love story — and now it has a release date. Focus Features has announced that the movie will premiere in theaters on February 9, 2024, introducing audiences to the premise that perfectly fits the current spooky season. The studio also released a short teaser for the film, setting the tone for the bizarre love story. Finding a date for a high school prom can be especially hard, but that doesn't mean bringing a corpse to life will make it easier!

The movie follows Lisa (Kathryn Newton), a girl who attends high school in 1989 and runs into a lot of trouble when she accidentally brings a corpse back to life. After she gets over the initial shock of what she has done, she will use a broken tanning bed in her garage to give constant maintenance to the deceased, slowly turning him into what she imagines as the man of her dreams. Williams is set to make her feature directorial debut with the horror comedy next year when she gives a spin to a classic horror premise.

The supporting cast of Lisa Frankenstein will include Cole Sprouse, Carla Gugino, and Liza Soberano, as the love story between a teenager and her favorite dead body becomes the talk of the town at school. Gugino has plenty of experience with the horror genre, given how she has starred in successful Netflix series such as The Haunting of Hill House and the recent The Fall of the House of Usher. The cast is set to mix the frights with the best of their comedic skills, with plenty of hilarity in store for a romance between Lisa and her monster.

Zelda Williams' Path to the Big Screen

Before she became the filmmaker behind Lisa Frankenstein, Zelda Williams worked as an actress for many years, with her most notorious role being Drew Reeves in Dead of Summer. In the Freeform horror series, the character is part of a small community where high school kids are enjoying their vacation after a complicated school year, only for a serial killer to appear in their town. Williams also starred in titles such as Teen Wolf and Jane the Virgin, expanding her career across film and television before directing a film of her own.

You can check out the short teaser for Lisa Frankenstein below before the movie premieres in theaters on February 9, 2024.