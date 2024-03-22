The Big Picture Lisa Frankenstein, a romantic horror comedy, brings a fresh take on classic monster movies with its goth outsider and undead Victorian beau duo.

Starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse, the film combines humor and heart with a blood-soaked rampage that draws inspiration from the '80s.

With a mix of horror veterans and newcomers, Lisa Frankenstein offers a bloody good time for fans of chaotic love stories and the macabre.

Next week, Peacock will welcome horror's newest creepy couple to its streaming catalog with the arrival of Lisa Frankenstein. The feature directorial debut of Zelda Williams is coming back to life at home on March 29 following a quiet run in theaters beginning in February and the recent announcement of a Blu-ray release in April. Although it failed to make a killing at the box office with only $9.9 million USD, the film struck a chord with some horror fans thanks to its sheer chaos, bloody love story, and heavy '80s vibes, and now hopes to find a greater following with everyone at home.

Hailing from Williams and penned by Jennifer's Body and Juno writer Diablo Cody, Lisa Frankenstein is described as a "coming of RAGE love story" starring scream queen Kathryn Newton as the goth outsider Lisa and Riverdale veteran Cole Sprouse as her undead Victorian beau. After zapping the corpse back to life, the amateur mad scientist Lisa gets to work putting him back together using a broken tanning bed. Together, they embark on a journey to find true love and purpose while also leaving a trail of corpses along the way as they try to build the Victorian monster into the man of Lisa's dreams. Drawing comparisons to films like Warm Bodies, it combines humor and heart with plenty of the macabre during the couple's blood-soaked rampage.

In addition to being a romantic horror comedy, the film is also a throwback to classic monster movies and the '80s in general. Cody's inspirations for the script included a wide range of classics, from the John Hughes feature Weird Science to the original monster partner maker Bride of Frankenstein and even The Rocky Horror Picture Show for its shared themes and sheer absurdity that is referenced throughout. Complete with the performances of Newton and Sprouse, everything combines to make Lisa Frankenstein "a bloody good time" according to Collider's Taylor Gates in their 7 out of 10 review.

Who Else Stars in 'Lisa Frankenstein'?

Newton and Sprouse are joined by a mix of horror veterans and newcomers in Williams's feature debut, notably including The Fall of the House of Usher star Carla Gugino as Lisa's wicked guardian Janet. The Mike Flanagan regular acts as one key opposing force standing in between Lisa and The Creature's happiness together, making the misfit teen's life a living hell in her household. Also appearing are Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, and Joe Chrest.

Lisa Frankenstein rises from the grave on Peacock on March 29. The film is also available on digital platforms now. Check out the trailer below.

