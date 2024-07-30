The Big Picture Lisa Frankenstein, a divisive film, is now streaming on Prime Video.

Featuring Kathryn Newton as Lisa, the film is directed by Zelda Williams and written by Diablo Cody.

Despite mixed reviews, Lisa Frankenstein's availability on Prime Video allows audiences to judge for themselves.

One of 2024's most divisive movies between critics and audiences has officially found a new streaming home. The official Prime Video X account announced that Lisa Frankenstein, which currently sits at a 52% score from critics but an 81% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, is now streaming on the platform. Lisa Frankenstein premiered earlier this year in February, earning $9 million worldwide on a budget of $13 million. The film stars Kathryn Newton as Lisa, as well as Cole Sprouse, Carla Gugino, Liza Soberano, Jenna Davis, Trina LaFargue, and Paola Andino. Zelda Williams, who previously voiced Kuvira in the final season of Avatar: The Legend of Korra, directed Lisa Frankenstein, with Diablo Cody writing the script.

Cody is an Oscar-winning writer for her work on Juno, the 2007 film that took home an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Juno stars Elliot Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, J.K. Simmons, and Allison Janney, and also saw Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Directing (Jason Reitman). While Cody's work with Lisa Frankenstein is perhaps not going to amount to any Academy Awards, she still crafted a film that has clearly resonated with audience members and is now available to watch on the second-biggest streaming service in the world, Prime Video.

Kathryn Newton’s MCU Future May Be in Limbo

Close

Newton had a lot of eyes on her in 2023, starring as Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, a Marvel movie that has aged poorly in the year and a half since its release. Newton took over the role of Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) daughter from Emma Fuhrmann after Fuhrmann portrayed Cassie in a brief scene in Avengers: Endgame where Scott comes back from the quantum realm and returns home.

Cassie is the main reason Scott and the family got down to the quantum realm to see Kang in the first place after she worked with Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) to build a signal in hopes of searching for Hope Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Now that the movie's feature villain, Kang, has been discarded as Marvel movies in a new direction with Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom in the next Avengers movie, it's unclear if Newton will return as Cassie.

Lisa Frankenstein is now streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for the most up-to-date streaming updates, and watch Newton as Lisa in Lisa Frankenstein on Prime Video.

Lisa Frankenstein (2024) 7 10 A coming of RAGE love story about a teenager and her crush, who happens to be a corpse. After a set of horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a journey to find love, happiness - and a few missing body parts. Director Zelda Williams Cast Carla Gugino , Kathryn Newton , Cole Sprouse , Jenna Davis Writers Diablo Cody

