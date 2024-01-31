The Big Picture Lisa Frankenstein, a horror comedy directed by Zelda Willams, features a star-studded cast including Kathryn Newton and Carla Gugino.

Gugino, an unsung queen in horror, has showcased her terrifying range in multiple projects, earning critical acclaim.

The film, written by Diablo Cody, promises twists and turns as two heavyweight horror legends, Gugino and Newton, go head-to-head in a rivalry that will captivate genre fans.

As moviegoers turn the calendar to February, one of the most anticipated films for genre fans is Lisa Frankenstein. The horror comedy, by writer Diablo Cody and first-time director Zelda Willams, features a star-studded cast lead by Kathryn Newton (Freaky) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale). However, the former isn’t the only modern horror icon in this romantically twisted take on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The film also has the incredible Carla Gugino (Gerald's Game). In the latest teaser for Lisa Frankenstein, fans are introduced to Gugino’s gleefully wicked character.

The 30-second spot presents Gugino’s Janet, to Lisa's dismay, as a guardian to our young killer protagonist. The best comparison would be the evil stepmother in Cinderella. However, Lisa’s no Disney Princess. She’s seen terrorizing Jenet and her daughter. Given that this is a horror movie, this “intuitive person” deserves it. Even if Lisa goes on a neon-soaked 80s killing spree for her Victorian corpse, she is accidentally resurrected in her tanning bed after falling in love with him.

Carla Gugino Continues Her Horror Reign

While Gugino has spread her talent to many genres over the years, she has been one of the most unsung queens in horror. In the last decade alone, she has been terrifying the world with her frequent collaborator Mike Flanagan. That means Gugino has been a part of some of the best horror stories, like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Gerald’s Game, and The Fall of the House of Usher. The latter of which she was nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award for her brilliant work this award season. Gugino simply has a frightening range that pushes all the right buttons to make you laugh, cry, and scream in absolute fear. Her weighty screen presence is next to none. That’s why it’s going to be nice for horror fans to see her in a goofier role and her rivalry with Newton’s Lisa will most likely become the genre’s next obsession.

It’s two heavyweight horror legends going against each other. With Cody penning the screenplay, there’s going to be a ton of twists and turns. So who ends up on top is anyone’s guess, but Gugino has been haunted by grief-filled ghosts, handcuffed to a bed, and was the literal manifestation of “Death” in the past. She’ll definitely be matching Lisa’s “coming-of-rage” energy.

When Does ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ Release?

Lisa Frankenstein kills her way to theaters on February 9, 2024. That’s just in time to make your Valentine’s date a lot more bloodthirsty. Until then, you can view Lisa Frankenstein’s latest teaser below. Tickets for the film can also be purchased now on Fandango’s website.