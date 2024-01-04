The Big Picture Lisa Frankenstein is a new film that tells the unconventional love story of a goth teenage outsider who brings a Victorian corpse back to life to be her ideal partner.

The movie promises a dark and whimsical journey of murder and romance as the couple becomes more attached throughout their horrific dalliance.

Lisa Frankenstein is highly anticipated due to the talent involved, including director Zelda Williams and writer Diablo Cody, as well as the star-studded cast.

The new year is officially upon us and Focus Features is starting 2024 off with a jolt with a new trailer for Lisa Frankenstein. In just over a month, Zelda Williams's feature debut will hit theaters ahead of Valentine's Day, telling the "coming of RAGE story" of Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton) and her beau from six feet below (Cole Sprouse). The new footage released today shows her attempts at reanimating a handsome Victorian corpse and rebuilding him into her dream date using her broken tanning bed.

Lisa Frankenstein promises a more unconventional love story for the season of romance, drawing comparisons to the 2013 classic Warm Bodies. Lisa is a misunderstood goth teenage outsider searching for true love who turns to the dark side of science to make that a reality. After zapping her long-dead crush back to life, the fun begins as she finally gets to date the man she's seen as the perfect partner. The only thing they need is a few extra body parts to truly bring Lisa's ideal vision to life, leading them down a dark and whimsical path of murder. The couple that kills together stays together though, as they only become more attached throughout their horrific yet heartwarming dalliance throughout the town.

Williams's first turn behind the camera is already being hailed as one of the most anticipated films of 2024 in part thanks to the talent on display on and off-screen. Lisa Frankenstein is written by Diablo Cody who proved her horror comedy chops by penning the excellent Jennifer's Body as well as other hits like Juno and Young Adult. In addition to the romantic duo of Newton and Sprouse, the film also features the talents of Mike Flanagan regular Carla Gugino who recently enjoyed a terrifying turn as the immortal Verna who reaps the Usher family one by one in The Fall of the House of Usher. Filipino superstar Liza Soberano will also make her highly anticipated Hollywood debut, rounding out the cast with Joe Chrest and Henry Eikenberry.

When Does 'Lisa Frankenstein' Arrive in Theaters?

Lisa Frankenstein will be released in theaters on Friday, February 9, adding to a stacked line-up of titles for the month led by Matthew Vaughn's date-friendly spy thriller Argylle. The competition will be fierce at the theater as Valentine's Day will see the release of Madame Web, Bob Marley: One Love, and Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, while Ethan Coen's much-anticipated solo outing Drive-Away Dolls awaits on February 23. Williams's directorial debut hopes to stand out from the crowd, however, with her star-studded story of a girl, her "ultimate sensitive guy," and their spooky, silly whirlwind romance.

Read our full guide here for everything we know so far about Lisa Frankenstein. Check out the new trailer below.