The Big Picture Lisa Frankenstein is a horror comedy film that puts a unique twist on the classic story of Frankenstein, featuring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse as the lead characters.

The trailer shows the hilarious attempts of Lisa (Newton) to bring her dead prom date back to life using a broken tanning bed, resulting in a murderous quest for love beyond the grave.

In addition to the talented cast, including Carla Gugino, the film is directed by Zelda Williams and written by Diablo Cody, promising a delightful blend of horror and comedy. The film will be released on February 9, 2024.

An undead date to remember is in the cards for Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse in the trailer for the upcoming Lisa Frankenstein. The debut feature film from director Zelda Williams sees the pair wrapped up in a rather unusual love story that takes its cues from Mary Shelley. Newton plays a misunderstood high school girl in need of a date to the prom in 19when she accidentally makes her date upon zapping a Victorian corpse back to life. What started as a horrific mistake turns out to be a dream scenario as she finally has the chance to mold the beau she's always desired.

The trailer highlights the horror comedy angle of the story as Lisa (Newton) tries to comedically jolt some life into her high school crush's cold dead heart. Following his serendipitous resurrection, the young mad scientist uses a broken tanning bed as her method for modifying him into her undead dreamboat. Together, they seek true love and happiness beyond the grave in a murderous quest with more than a few severed body parts along its path.

Newton and Sprouse are the perfect choice for this brand of throwback horror comedy that re-imagines the classic story of Frankenstein. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star notably swapped bodies with a killer Vince Vaughn for 2020's Freaky which, itself, was a creepier and bloodier take on the Disney classic Freaky Friday. She helped make the slasher a surprisingly fun time, doubling as both a ruthless killer and classic final girl, and she'll once again bring that duality with Lisa Frankenstein if the trailer is any indication. As both an unpopular teen and an unwitting mad scientist, she'll try to find a place in the world with her unexpected new romance played by Sprouse who is also no stranger to the unconventional. He rose to prominence in the absurd Riverdale, playing Jughead in all seven seasons of the CW drama.

'Lisa Frankenstein' Sports a Strong Cast and Crew for the Horror Comedy

Beyond Newton and Sprouse, Williams has a talented team to work with on Lisa Frankenstein. The pair is joined on-screen by some lovely co-stars including Carla Gugino who's riding high after a delightfully creepy turn as the death-like Verna in Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher adaptation. Rounding out the bunch are Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, and Joe Chrest. Williams directs from a script penned by Diablo Cody who previously won an Oscar for Juno and also wrote another horror comedy hit with Jennifer's Body. Cody also produces the film with Mason Novick.

Lisa Frankenstein hits theaters on February 9, 2024. While you wait, check out the trailer below for a look at Newton and Sprouse in Williams's debut feature.