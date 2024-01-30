The Big Picture Lisa Frankenstein: Slay and Decay is a new 8-bit browser game that perfectly captures the retro era and charm of the upcoming horror comedy film.

The game lets you play as Lisa and collect body parts while avoiding the police in this blood-soaked killing spree, then aim for the highest score by getting back to the tanning bed.

Lisa Frankenstein, directed by Zelda Williams and written by Diablo Cody, releases in theaters on February 9, 2024, just in time for a blood-red Valentine's Day.

2024 has a ton of exciting horror films to look forward to. However, if you’re into horror comedies, you won’t have to wait too much longer for your next gothic movie trip, as Lisa Frankenstein comes alive in theaters in early February. The romantic 80s twist on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein stars modern genre final girl Kathryn Newton (Freaky) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale). Now, ahead of the film’s release, Focus Features has unveiled a new 8-bit browser game fit for Lisa’s love-filled madness.

Lisa Frankenstein: Slay and Decay has a very simple premise. As Lisa, followed closely by her Victorian lover, you have to collect body parts while trying to avoid the police. That means you’re going on a blood-soaked killing spree. Then, after, you have to get back to the tanning bed for the highest score possible. While this can be as short of an experience as you want, Slay and Decay captures the film’s retro era and charm perfectly. Given that 1989, the year the horror comedy takes place, was the height of the NES, this is a very fitting way to get fans gushing over Lisa Frankenstein’s neon-laced wacky horror before the release. The 8-bit spirits of Lisa and her monster are also just endlessly adorable. This is definitely a couple horror fans would want to kill for.

What’s ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ About?

The horror comedy follows a teenage girl named Lisa who, after a series of unfortunate events, resurrects her Victorian crush with a tanning bed in her garage. She has been tending to his grave, but the hilariously unhealthy connection leads Lisa to improve her creation, which means a bloodbath killing spree is exactly what the doctor order. This “coming-of-rage” story comes from the unique mind of Diablo Cody, who previously wrote the cult modern classic Jennifer’s Body. Zelda Williams will also be making her directorial debut with the horror comedy. With a brilliant lead like Newton in the driver's seat who has beloved genre films like Freaky and Paranormal Activity 4 under her scary belt, Lisa Frankenstein looks to be the electric, insanely fun, jump start the genre needs this year. Especially, with Newton and Sprouse’s delightful chemistry appearing to be to die for.

When Does ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ Release?

Lisa Frankenstein slays in theaters on February 9, 2024. This is just in time to make your Valentine’s Day plans a little more blood-red. Until then, you can play Lisa Frankenstein’s new game to your heart’s content on their website. The gameplay can be previewed below.