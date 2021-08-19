With Reminiscence arriving in theaters and streaming on HBO Max tomorrow, I recently spoke to writer-director Lisa Joy about making her feature directorial debut. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Hugh Jackman plays a private investigator of the mind whose life is forever changed when a new client (Rebecca Ferguson) steps into his office. As he obsesses over what happened to her, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and is forced to decide how far he’s willing to go to uncover the truth. Thandiwe Newton plays his business partner and the film also stars Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Nico Parker, Angela Sarafyan, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira, and Mojean Aria.

During the interview, Joy talked about the way Hugh Jackman supported her as a first time filmmaker, what people might be surprised to learn about Jackman, the challenges of making her first film, why she didn’t have deleted scenes, and more. In addition, with Joy and Jonathan Nolan working on the Fallout series (based on the video game) for Amazon, I asked her what she can tease fans. She said:

“It is just a gonzo, crazy, funny, adventure, and mindfuck like none you’ve ever seen before. It’s pretty cool.”

If you're not familiar with the world of Fallout, which has been around since 1997, it takes place in a future that's a mix of American 1940s / 50s aesthetic and radioactive landscapes thanks to a global nuclear war that ravaged the Earth in 2077. Protagonists often emerge from underground vaults years later, once the threat of nuclear war is (mostly) behind them, only to face the savage wilderness and harsh environments with a mixture of B-movie horror and humor, plus a dash of sardonic Capitalist propaganda sprinkled in for good measure. It’s the kind of thing ripe to explore on streaming and could be a must watch series on Amazon.

Check out what Lisa Joy had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Lisa Joy

Has she ever seen Hugh Jackman get upset?

The way Jackman supported her as a first-time filmmaker.

How did the film change in the editing room, and did she have a lot of deleted scenes?

What can she tease about the Fallout series?

