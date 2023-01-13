Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 54. Her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed the news in a statement made on Thursday night. Presley, like her father, was a singer and musician in her own right.

Priscilla Presley made a statement to People Magazine regarding her daughter's death. It read in part, "it is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us." Her statement continued, effusing love and admiration for her late daughter, "[s]he was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment." On Thursday, Presley was taken to the hospital with possible cardiac arrest. No news regarding her condition was given prior to the announcement of her death.

Lisa Marie Presley was the only daughter born to music legend Elvis Presley. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on February 1, 1968, but her time in the musically rich city ended when she was 4 years old, and she moved to Los Angeles with her mother following her parents' divorce. Presley's father died in 1977 when she was only 9 years old. She became the sole heir to his estate in 1980, when her grandfather and great-grandmother passed away. Among her rich inheritance was the famous Graceland home in Memphis.

Of her memories regarding her legendary father, she noted that he "[W]as a very exciting dad." She recalled that "[H]e'd always wake me up to sing in the middle of the night, get on the table and sing." Lisa Marie Presley was famous from the time of her birth. And her father's celebrity and mystique would follow her throughout her life.

In 1988, Presley married Danny Keough. She had two children from her first marriage: Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough. She divorced Keough in 1994. She was later briefly, and infamously married to Michael Jackson. They ended their relationship two years later. Lisa Marie Presley was married twice more, with her last marriage being to Michael Lockwood, with whom she had twin daughters: Harper and Finley. In 2020, Presley's son, Benjamin, died by suicide.

Lisa Marie Presley released three albums during her life. Her 2003 album To Whom It May Concern became gold-certified, selling over 500,000 units in the United States. Along with her musical career, Presley was also a philanthropist, overseeing the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.