An internal investigation into director Albert Alarr revealed allegations of offensive remarks, bullying, harassment, and groping.

The investigation concluded with Corday Productions taking actions to ensure a safe and respectful work environment, including a written warning and training for Alarr.

While daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives celebrated news earlier this year of a two season renewal, which would carry the long-running program to its 60th anniversary, things have been looking less bright amidst an internal investigation of misconduct by Albert Alarr, the show's director and co-executive producer. Now, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna is speaking out about her time on set, having appeared in the show as Billie Reed in 1992, before briefly returning to reprise the role in 2021's spin-off series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

In a now deleted Instagram story post, Rinna reposted an article headline about the director, captioning it "Karma is a bitch." She added "Well, this took a long time. … The last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock, I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people how I felt — Albert included — and they didn’t do a thing until now it seems." Rinna continued on Threads, saying that in the one week she was back on set for, she "was shocked by the hostile environment that it had become," adding that she was "afraid for the young actors who had to continue to work there." The reality star actor even went so far as to confront a producer on the show and Sony HR about it, and questioned "I wonder where the union is in this and how was this left unchecked?"

The comments come after a nine-week-long internal investigation, which was launched following complaints related to recent layoffs; a female employee alleged that women had been disproportionately affected by the dismissals, and that they had not been receiving equal pay while working on the show. Alarr was accused of making offensive and inappropriate remarks, as well as bullying, harassment, and intimidation. Via Deadline, sources involved with the show said “Albert has a habit of belittling people, especially people he wants to put down,” and that “It’s kind of a running joke that everything that comes out of Albert’s mouth is inappropriate.” Claims of groping were also levied against the director, with one actress alleging that he had forcibly kissed her against her will. The event was said to leave a "long-lasting" emotional impact on the actress, with her being "terrified to be left alone with Alarr."

The Investigation's Conclusion

Deadline reported that the director admitted to "at least some" of the claims, while Corday Productions released a statement saying “After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment,” though they did not elaborate on what said actions were. While he remains co-executive producer and director of the show, sources said Alarr received a written warning, and was to undergo training.