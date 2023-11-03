The Big Picture Lisa Vanderpump has opened her third restaurant in Las Vegas and is taking advantage of BravoCon 2023 to host parties and events for Vanderpump Rules cast and Bravo personalities.

Lisa Vanderpump just opened her third restaurant in Las Vegas. The timing of it all is amazing, as she is ready to host a few parties on the eve of Bravocon 2023. Being the savvy businesswoman that she is, Lisa will take advantage of the event to host some parties and events for her Vanderpump Rules cast and, of course, more Bravo personalities. The 2023 BravoCon began on November 3 and is expected to bring at least 150 "bravolebrities" from the network's current lineup and even some alums. But that's not all the tea Lisa is spilling. Lisa announced the opening of the new spot, located at a different resort, and explained why she keeps expanding her restaurant business in Vegas.

"Now we have two... This will be our third in Vegas, and we have a few more in Los Angeles, and we have one opening in Tahoe. Vegas, it's like the playground of the world; it's just so exciting to be here, it really is," she told Access Hollywood. "And to be embraced by the Ceasers family, who are absolutely... and you read all these old kind of books and about the kind of gangster, I mean, I'm sure it exists somewhere, but they are just all so like the antithesis of what I believed, and they are just so kind and wonderful, and they give me creative license to create something unique like 'Vanderpump à Paris," so they're extraordinary to work with. I love working with them." "Pinky's" is the exact name of the restaurant and will be located at the Flamingo Hotel in Vegas.

Lisa Vanderpump Shares Her Thoughts on Kyle Richards' Separation

The topic of Housewives had to come up during the interview, and they asked Lisa if she was currently close to any of the housewives. "Well, Garcelle I love. Sutton, I've spent time with her when I was in Paris. Uhmm...I don't really know any of the others apart from, you know, the ones I left behind. They called me a liar so I don't really kind of engage with them until they decide to apologize. But I've been so busy to be honest", she noted.

It's no secret that Kyle and Lisa used to be good buddies. Everything took a different turn after PuppyGate, and Lisa distanced herself from Kyle. But after all the issues they've had, Lisa doesn't seem to have any bad blood with Kyle and is actually sad about their separation. When asked if she was saddened by what's happening with Kyle's marriage, Lisa had sympathy.

"I think there were a lot of rumors for a long time, there were things that I knew and had heard, but I think everybody's sorry about it. I mean you are. But, you know, it's not over 'til it's over. People go through things and hopefully, they can figure it out. I'm sure," she said. "You know when you've got four kids and the love they've had between them, you know maybe they can kind of sit down and realize... I've been married for 41 years. It's not always easy. It isn't."