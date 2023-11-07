The Big Picture Bethenny Frankel spoke out against studio exploitation of Reality TV stars and called for a Reality TV Union to protect their rights and payment.

Some franchise Housewives, such as Nene Leaks and Lisa Rinna, publicly supported Bethenny's cause, while Luann de Lesseps and Lisa Vanderpump voiced their disappointment.

Lisa Vanderpump defended Bravo and criticized Rachel Leviss for speaking against the network, stating she should have come to her first and questioning her honesty about negotiations for more money.

It has been few months since The Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel waged a war against Bravo and the rest of the franchise. She was inspired by SAG-AFTRA and the WGA strikes to stand up for the rights of Reality TV stars. Bethenny chose to call out studio exploitation and asked for a reality TV union that would protect its stars from exploitation. This includes payment rights for the reality stars as well.

However, since voicing out her opinions openly, many of the franchise Housewives have also come forward with a stance. They either stand with Bethenny's cause or are disappointed in her. The ones who supported her actions and agreed with her demands publicly included RHOA queen bee Nene Leaks, RHONY star Lisa Rinna and Carole Radziwill. On the other hand, the RHONY costar Luann de Lesseps has openly expressed her distaste towards Bethenny's actions. She thinks Bethenny ruined the reputation of the franchise and is "going after the hand that fed you and that made you a star." During BravoCon 2023, Lisa Vanderpump also joined the list of people who don't support Bethenny's cause.

Image via BravoTV

Since the Vanity Fair article was released before the 2023 BravoCon weekend, the franchise became a hot issue among the fans. Naturally, Lisa was asked to spill her thoughts on everything. She made it clear for us that she will be standing by the network that built her.

She talked to US Weekly and said, "I’m so thankful to NBC and Bravo. They’ve taken so much crap lately from so many people that you know used to work for them, I think it’s a shame. You’ve got to also look at what they’ve given you as well.”

Liss also brought up Vanderpump Rules alum, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, who did a podcast interview with Bethenny talking against Bravo. Lisa did not agree with Rachel's actions. She said, “I think she should’ve come back and spoken to me," she said, adding, "And when I say [it would have been] a safe place, I am not putting it out there that it would be anything ever less than safe, but it would be nobody interrupting [her]."

Lisa lands a final brutal jab by claiming that Rachel is not being truthful about how much she was paid and this is her way of throwing a tantrum. She said, "I think when people are gonna be great authorities on something, they check their facts. And also I don’t like the degeneration of somebody like NBC and Bravo that have given so much to these people, so many opportunities. Of course, I’m sure people got rights, but Rachel [or] Raquel — she said she was at some point negotiating for more money to come back. So these people that are now complaining— like Lisa Rinna [saying], ‘Boycott BravoCon’ and Bethenny saying this — I think a lot of them were pitching and asking for shows."