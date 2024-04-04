The Big Picture Vanderpump doesn't fault editing, always embracing and learning from her mistakes.

She initially felt out of place auditioning for reality TV, but her honesty won over producers.

Despite not blaming editing, Vanderpump criticizes staged storylines, calling out Dorit's restaurant decor.

We often hear tale of the edit being unfair to our favorite reality stars. But that doesn't seem to be something that Lisa Vanderpump is ever going to blame things on. Vanderpump, who started her reality journey on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, now has her very own slate of reality shows under her umbrella, namely Vanderpump Rules and its subsequent spin-off shows. So she knows what an edit can do. In a new interview with Bustle as she was back in England working on Gordan Ramsey's show Food Stars as a judge and for her new show Vanderpump Villa, she talked about how she feels about "blaming it on the edit."

"I’ve never thought [production company] Evolution gave an unfair edit," Vanderpump said. "They said I was probably one of the only people who’s never said 'cut [this] out.' I thought, well, if I get it wrong, I must have said it for a reason. I’ll learn from it. But sometimes [the show] was too mean for me. On my last scene in Housewives, I lost my mind and was just like, 'Get the f*ck out of my house.'"

In the same interview, Vanderpump opened up about how she felt when she first auditioned for the show. "I thought, 'I shouldn't be here. I am not really cut out for reality television.' I sat there, and they were like, 'OK, what’s your sex life like?' I said, 'What do you mean, with my husband or with everybody else?' I remember laughing at myself and thinking, 'This is bullsh*t. Who talks like that?' And Andy [Cohen] saw my tape, and he went, 'I love her.' I think it was me not caring and not putting pressure on myself, thinking, 'I don’t care if I do this.'"

Lisa Vanderpump Says Some Reality Storylines Are Staged

When Vanderpump was asked about the staging storylines, she was quick to call out Dorit Kemsley designing a room at Buca di Beppo. "Dorit [Kemsley] decorating a room in Robert Earl’s chain of restaurants [Buca di Beppo], and then Andy asking me how I feel about her as a restaurateur, when I’ve had 37 restaurants and she decorated a room in the back," she said.

"Yeah, that felt pretty staged. Sorry, Robert Earl, a very good friend of mine, but that was bullsh*t." Vanderpump's candidness about filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills makes us long for her return but at least we get to still see Vanderpump on a number of shows.

