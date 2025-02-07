Although Vanderpump Rules is on a hiatus after the news broke that the cast that fans have known and loved for years will not be returning for Season 12, their names have still been circulating around social media, especially James Kennedy, who got arrested in December 2024 for domestic violence. Lisa Vanderpump, who was close with James throughout his time on the show, has broken her silence regarding the arrest and the split between James and Ally Lewber.

During an interview with US Weekly, Lisa defended James in terms of him being violent toward others and shared that she is concerned about his sobriety. "I have spoken to James and Ally at great length. I'd never drop the ball on somebody that I've supported and had a troubled time." Although the relationship between Lisa and James was sometimes rocky, Lisa has always looked out for him and defended his actions.

Lisa Vanderpump Defended James Kennedy

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

"A lot of people say it's none of your business anymore, they're not on Vanderpump Rules. But it is my business because I brought him to the forefront. I've always cared very much." Lisa then described herself as a "matriarch figure" to James, and said the most important thing during the time of the arrest was to figure out exactly what had happened between him and Ally. "I didn't need to just hear from James. I needed to hear from Ally too, from her mouth and what happened. She told me categorically he didn't hurt her. He never hurts her. They were both drinking." Lisa then added that they were "both being ridiculous and arguing."

Lisa continued to explain the conversation she and Ally had. "She basically said, "Oh yes, take him away. It'll teach him a lesson.' But he never hurt her categorically. She regrets what happened with how this blew up." Lisa then shared that she expressed her concern to James regarding his issues with alcohol. Lisa told him, "You should never have another drop in your life." Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock in the US.