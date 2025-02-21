Vanderpump Rules has always been filled with a chaotic cast that has never been anything shy of crazy. These cast members throughout the last 11 seasons have not only had questionable characteristics about them, but they have also participated in many controversial events. From infamous cheating scandals and doubtful relationships to vulgar language and physical fighting, it is safe to say that this show was always filled with unexpected and problematic people.

Although fans can argue that the most problematic people in VPR would be Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, or James Kennedy, there is another important cast member who is just as problematic, and that is Lisa Vanderpump. Lisa has a history of defending the wrong people, insinuating the act of cheating does not deserve punishment, and, of course, her recent comments regarding the situation surrounding James and his ex-girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

'VPR's' Lisa Vanderpump Has Gone Too Far

Image via Bravo

Back in December 2024, James was arrested for domestic violence. According to the police report, a bystander heard the couple arguing, and when the police arrived at the scene, Ally had told them that James slammed her to the ground. Fans were waiting to hear Lisa's response to the situation because of how close she and James were throughout their time on the show, but Lisa's comments were quite disappointing. Not only did Lisa barely hold James accountable for what had happened, but she almost seemed to be defending him. When Lisa was asked if she had spoken to either James or Ally regarding the arrest, Lisa said, "I have spoken to James and Ally at great length. I'd never drop the ball on somebody that I've supported and has had a troubled time."

As seen throughout Vanderpump Rules, it is quite clear that Lisa supported James, describing herself as a "matriarch figure" to him. Lisa continued, "I didn't need to just hear from James. I needed to hear from Ally, too, from her mouth what happened. She told me categorically he didn't hurt her. He never hurts her. They were both drinking. She basically said, 'Oh yes, take him away. It'll teach him a lesson.' But no, he didn't hurt her categorically. She regrets what happened with how this blew up." By insinuating that, for a fact, Lisa knows that James "never hurts her", she is disregarding Ally and what she went through. It is one thing for Lisa to defend James for cheating and being drunk on the show, but it is another to downplay what happened to Ally.

Not only did her comments upset fans of Lisa and VPR, but they hit a nerve with an OG cast member, Kristen Doute. Kristen and Lisa butted heads frequently while Kristen was a waitress at SUR, to the point where Lisa fired her. Kristen is also an ex-girlfriend of James, and she took to Instagram to shame Lisa. "Absolutely and disgustingly diabolical. I will never, ever be okay with this constant abuse-enabling behavior. To have the audacity to dumb down not only facts but also feelings makes me sick to my stomach." Kristen's attack towards Lisa is less about their petty relationship and more about the fact that Lisa chose to defend James again. Kristen has also accused James of violent behavior herself, claiming he shoved her to the ground and into a bush during Scheana Shay's wedding in Season 2, but production cut it.

Cheating Is Normalized in 'VPR'