Lisa Vanderpump recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Gordon Ramsay following the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion: Part 1. During the reality show, a caller posed a question to Lisa, which prompted host Andy Cohen to inquire about her reaction to the news of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley separating. In response, Lisa cleverly replied, "Can I plead the fifth?" However, she didn't stop there. Lisa went on to reveal, "I wasn't actually. I haven't watched the show, contrary to what many of the cast members say, but I have a mutual friend. Well, actually, I have a few mutual friends with PK, and I heard from someone at the hotel that he had been staying for many months and that they had been separated for quite a long time on and off."

Speculation started to circulate regarding the real essence of Dorit and PK's bond following the robbery at their residence in Los Angeles back in 2021. It appears that the couple never managed to completely bounce back from the traumatic effects of that fateful night.

Upon joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in season 7, Dorit was initially introduced as a friend of Lisa Vanderpump. Therefore, it is not unexpected that Lisa and PK share numerous mutual friends. It came as no surprise that the couple's relationship was heading in this direction, considering PK's noticeable absence in the most recent season. The unspoken tension between them was displayed loud and clear to viewers, leaving no room for doubt. Lisa further stated, "But as always whatever my feelings are, I think it's sad because they have children involved and I hope they work it out. I really do."

Erika Jayne Made a Prediction on Dorit Kemsely's Marriage

During 2023's BravoCon, Erika Jayne was asked by Andy Cohen, "What Bravolebrity relationship do you think is headed to splitsville next?" Erika strutted to the front of the stage leaving everyone shocked with her answer, "I think it's Dorit and PK." Whether Erika's answer was a mere guess or if she had insider knowledge about the trouble brewing between the couple remains uncertain. However, as the new season unfolded, it became evident that Dorit was deeply hurt by Erika's comments. Erika, on the other hand, defended herself by claiming she was simply putting on a show.

During her confessional on 'RHOBH', Dorit said, "standing up, going to the center of that stage, delivering the line and then flipping her hair coming back and feeling very good about herself is not a showman. That's a b---h." Dorit and Erika have successfully reconciled and put this incident behind them. However, the upcoming season will undoubtedly provide an intriguing glimpse into how this situation unfolds, especially considering the recent news of Dorit and PK's official separation.

