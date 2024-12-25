Viewers of Vanderpump Rules have always known that Kristen Doute and Lisa Vanderpump have never had an easy relationship, since Kristen used to work at SUR. Even after leaving the show, Lisa would still make remarks about Kristen and vice versa. Kristen has moved forward from her time on VPR as she recently announced her engagement to Luke Broderick and her pregnancy, which is something that she had been working towards for a long time.

Nick Viall has been a supporter of Kristen for a long time and, with the recent news of her pregnancy, he was very happy about it, but the news shifted when he saw Lisa Vanderpump make a tasteless joke about her pregnancy by questioning who the father is when everyone knows that Luke is the father. This comment has shifted the way he thinks about Lisa Vanderpump and even displayed how she has not spoken out either about James Kennedy's recent arrest.

Nick Viall has become a pop culture guru as he will always speak on his podcast, The Viall Files, about any news happening in the reality TV world. More recently, he has been a spokesperson for all things Vanderpump Rules and has followed everything that the cast does. He has become a supporter of Kristen Doute and now with the announcement of her pregnancy, he is supporting this news as well. Even by going on social media and calling out Lisa Vanderpump herself.

He went on social media and posted an article from Page Six in which Lisa Vanderpump was asked what she thought of Kristen being pregnant and, instead of being supportive, she decided to take a dig at her and question who the father of the child is. Nick said on his social media on December 20, "What kind of person protects a man arrested for domestic violence while shading one of his exes?” In the post, he brought up the fact that Lisa had not publicly said anything about James Kennedy's recent arrest, but she was quick to talk about Kristen's pregnancy. He ended the post by saying, "I used to be such a fan of LVP, now the respect is all gone."

Lisa Vandeprump is not helping her image by still taking digs at Kristen since she also spoke out very candidly on The Valley about undergoing a miscarriage, so her pregnancy has become a blessing and something she has been striving for.

