The Big Picture Lisa Vanderpump's new Lake Tahoe restaurant Wolf offers unique menu items alongside fan-favorite dishes.

The cocktail menu at Wolf, designed by the family mixologist, features exclusive drinks served in a sculptured wolf decanter.

Wolf's visually stunning design complements the beauty of Lake Tahoe, offering guests a unique and Instagram-worthy dining experience.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and the star of Vanderpump Rules — Lisa Vanderpump — is taking over the culinary world once again with her Lake Tahoe restaurant Wolf. April 18, 2024, marked the star-studded grand opening of the reality star’s newest business where she was joined by fellow Bravo TV reality star Garcelle Beauvais (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) along with the cast from Vanderpump Villa.

The owner made her grand entrance on the “white carpet” alongside her dog Marky. Vanderpump was escorted by two shirtless men wearing wolf heads as a nod to the name of the restaurant. Along with her husband Ken Todd, Vanderpump has opened a total of 37 restaurants in her career. But, she claims that Wolf stands out from the others. Vanderpump believes that Lake Tahoe is one of the most beautiful places in America, which is why she wanted to make sure Wolf was one of the most beautiful restaurants in the country.

The reality star and restauranteur has gone on the record to talk about how Wolf is visually different from all of her other culinary spaces. The interiors were designed to complement Lake Tahoe, making sure the beautiful views in the surroundings are visible to the guests. Vanderpump expressed her excitement about about her new venture in the following words:

“Wolf has become a passion project for both me and my design partner, Nick Alain. We are delighted to take elements from the incredibly beautiful locale and incorporate them into the aesthetic.”

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Wolf by Vanderpump Will Feature a Never-Before-Seen Menu With a Few Fan-Favourites

The food at all Vandepump restaurants is always an experience. As different as Wolf is from the reality star’s other culinary ventures, the fans will be glad to know that a few items on the menu remain the same. The famous Goat Cheese Balls featured on Vanderpump Rules are on the menu. However, at Wolf, the dish comes with a variation featuring a hot honey spread that is exclusive to the Lake Tahoe restaurant.

Of course, every Vanderpump restaurant is bound to feature an extensive cocktail menu. The one at Wolf was designed by their family mixologist Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, and features never-before-seen drinks that will only be available at Wolf. These include the signature Sheep’s Clothing, a jalapeño vodka and strawberry martini along with the Huff & Puff, a blood orange old fashioned served in a sculptured wolf decanter.

A 2023 press release by SF Eater promised that the restaurant would offer the guests “decadent food” and “Instagrammable” cocktails. But according to Lisa, while creating something Instagram-worthy was a priority to her, she also told Parade that she “wanted everybody to feel they could come here.” The full menu for the restaurant is now available online.

Vanderpump Rules Season 15 is currently airing on Bravo. Tune in to see if Wolf will be the latest restaurant to be featured on the hit reality show!

Watch On Peacock