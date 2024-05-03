The Big Picture Lisa Vanderpump is a reality TV legend known for her control over narratives and talent for producing drama-filled series.

Lisa Vanderpump first graced the reality TV scene in 2010 as one of the cast on the newly minted series Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. This was in the days of decadence, when Lisa and her friends were first and foremost showing off their lavish lifestyle and outrageous spending habits. Lisa had a live-in "friend," Cedric Martinez, a young man-candy hanger-on who seemed content to simply work out with Lisa and subject himself to her relentless teasing in exchange for the perks of being immersed in her lifestyle. These perks included access to fancy cars, extravagant parties, and shopping sprees. Over time, Lisa became less enamored of having Cedric as a live-in guest, especially considering that when their fame rose, he began hinting he could sell stories to the press. Above all, Lisa likes to be in control of the narrative wherever she appears.

After nine years on the series, Lisa's tenure came to an end over a scandal that has since been dubbed "puppy-gate." Lisa had offered to help her friend and co-star Dorit Kemsley to adopt a puppy for her young family; this was easy for Lisa to do, as she simply had to turn to her dog adoption non-profit organization, Vanderpump Dogs. After the puppy, Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, had some behavioral issues, she somehow ended up at a shelter. Dorit claims that she had placed the dog with a family, who then sent the dog to the shelter. Lisa was outraged that, rather than returning the dog to her for re-homing, the puppy had ended up in a place where there was the potential for her to be euthanized. The fall-out from this scandal was part of the reason for Lisa's departure from the housewives franchise. It was also amazing press for her non-profit organization, which was about to launch a spin-off series, aptly titled Vanderpump Dogs. Lisa's nine years on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills taught her a lot about reality TV and how to produce a series. Which is reflected in the many shows that she has helped to get off the ground since leaving the housewives franchise. No other housewife has achieved what Lisa has accomplished in reality TV, launching multiple series across different networks time and again. Here is a look at each of these series, and Lisa's role in them.

Vanderpump Rules

Bravo, 2013 - present

Close

Vanderpump Rules got off the ground with another scandal that crossed over into the lives of Lisa's friends on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. Lisa appears throughout the series, acting as a sort of reality TV fairy-godmother to the group of young servers and bartenders working at her restaurant, SUR. Scheana Shay joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in the first season, as a new server coming to SUR from another of Lisa's restaurants, Villa Blanca. Scheana was immediately ostracized by the other wait staff, since the HBIC Stassi Schroeder and her best friend Katie Maloney were immediately irritated by Scheana's presence. This was because of Scheana's reputation as "the other woman." Prior to joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana was an up-and-coming Hollywood hopeful. She appeared in the Disney Channel Jonas Brothers series, as "pizza girl." She also had the claim to fame of having dated singer/songwriter John Mayer. More current to Vanderpump Rules, Scheana was known for being the ex-girlfriend/mistress of actor Eddie Cibrian. Who happened to be married to model and Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills cast member, Brandy Glanville. He also had two children with her.

Lisa was accused of meddling in Brandy's personal life, by bringing Scheana into their circle as a server at parties where the housewives were filming. Lisa denied any knowledge of their history together, and encouraged both women to move past their differences, with scenes taking place in both series. Similar to the "puppy-gate" scandal in season nine, Lisa just happens to produce excellent TV, sniffing out scandal while maintaining plausible deniability. Especially when she has a spin-off that is about to film. There always seems to be some interconnected drama in her world, but whenever confronted with the accusation of manufacturing it, Lisa will charmingly deny any involvement. This was a significant factor in her relationship downfall with friend and cast mate Kyle Richards on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, who refused to believe that Lisa didn't set up the "puppy-gate" situation with Dorit. Lisa's ability to produce a cast and situations among them that create drama and excellent TV has been demonstrated time and again on Vanderpump Rules. "Scandoval" is the most recent and outrageous example of this occurring.

In season ten of Vanderpump Rules, the gang of servers and bartenders from SUR have mostly grown-up and grown-out of their service positions. Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are attempting to open their own bar, and retain their 2% percent ownership in Lisa's bar, TomTom. Katie and Ariana Madix are planning to open their own sandwich shop, There's Something About Her. Almost everyone in the cast has moved into the position of influencer and podcaster. By the end of the season, the entire premise of the show would be in jeopardy from what the internet has dubbed "Scandoval." Raquel "Rachel" Leviss had spent the season posing as Ariana's friend, but all the while had been carrying on an affair with Sandoval, Ariana's boyfriend of nine years. Lisa's husband, Ken Todd, made a rare appearance in season ten, breaking the news that Raquel had spent the night at Sandoval's when Ariana was away. He happened to let this slip when Ariana's best friend Katie was present, and when cameras were rolling. Another of Lisa's happy coincidences when it comes to producing outstanding TV. The ensuing scandal would tear the group apart, as Ariana refused to hold any space for Sandoval in her life as they picked up filming for season eleven. The rest of the cast is feeling the pressure to keep the cameras rolling by reintegrating Sandoval into the group, while Ariana stalwartly refuses to play nice for the camera when the betrayal is still too raw and Sandoval remains sneeringly unrepentant. The future seems uncertain for this long-standing spin-off, but the upcoming reunion promises fireworks between the cast as they continue to navigate the divide in their group.

Vanderpump Dogs

Peacock, 2021

Vanderpump Dogs was Lisa's second spin-off series on which she would make appearances and act as executive producer. She first featured her dog adoption non-profit in L.A. on both Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills and on Vanderpump Rules. In 2021, she then launched a series featuring the process for dog adoptions. Rather than focusing on the lives of the staff in detail, each episode focused on different adoption stories. The format departed significantly from that of the other two reality series Lisa had been involved with, especially in that the episodes are digestible 22-minutes long. But Lisa still managed to infuse her special brand of charming drama. The premiere episode featured a young couple looking to adopt a dog, with Lisa helping to turn the adoption into a surprise proposal. Caught on camera, of course. More drama is drummed up over adoptions that turn out not to be a fit, or employees who wish to break Lisa's rule that they are not allowed to adopt while working at the rescue. The best part of each episode is getting to meet the new dogs that come through the doors at Vanderpump Dogs. This one-season wonder is a great feel-good binge, in comparison to the more emotionally turbulent franchises Lisa has appeared in.

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump

E!, 2021

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump is another change in format for the reality TV star turned producer. In this pandemic inspired 22-minute per episode series, Lisa opens her home to celebrity guests to host them for an evening of drinking, gossip, and themed fine dining. In the premiere episode, she hosts her fellow Dancing With The Stars alumni, Lance Bass and Vivica A. Fox for "An Evening In Provence." For the next, she hosts actors Joel McHale and Cheryl Hines for an el fresco "Tuscan Feast." For another episode, she brings RuPaul's Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel for an improper afternoon "English Tea" with rapper and model Iggy Azalea. In one episode, Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent joins Lisa for brunch with actress Anna Camp. In another, Vanderpump Rules resident DJ, James Kennedy, joins comedian Jim Jefferies for a day of Lisa's signature Vanderpump dishes. Lisa puts her lavish home and exquisite hosting skills on full display across twelve episodes of decadent entertainment. Her daughter Pandora Todd even makes the occasional guest appearance to promote Lisa's wine, Vanderpump Rosé.

The Valley

Bravo, 2024 - present

The Valley is the first Vanderpump spin-off where Lisa has not made an appearance, merely acting as executive producer for the series that features Vanderpump Rules alums. Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute introduce their new friend group based in the San Fernando Valley to the world of reality TV. The series returns to the standard 42-minute episode docu-drama format. While Jax and Kristen are up to their usual mess, Brittany is caught trying to make nice and repair the friendships that her husband and friend seem determined to burn down. Once again, Lisa has demonstrated her knack for bringing together a full ensemble cast of characters to provide explosive confrontations and tumultuous relationships that make for amazing reality TV. Even though the group is supposed to be focusing on their roles as parents and business professionals, the first three episodes have featured tears, jeers, and the explosive accusation that someone in the group is a Republican. While this would seem to be a non-issue for most people, Kristen's delivery of this accusation conflates political allegiance with homophobia and racism, and entangles the group in a web of "he said/she said" that will seemingly take over their lives for the messy foreseeable future.

Otherwise, Jax seems determined to ruin Kristen's new relationship with out-of-towner Colorado resident, Luke Broderick. Vanderpump Rules cast members Lala and Scheana make appearances as well. But the new cast members have also shown that there is more than enough drama to go around. It's all over the media that Michelle Saniei Lally and her husband Jesse Lally split after the season began to air. Brittany and Jax have also seemingly parted ways. Janet Caperna is a break-out star, whose confessional interviews with producers provide juicy tidbits of information and important context to the drama that arises within the group. Her determined and charming demeanor is reminiscent of Stassi from Vanderpump Rules. Actor Danny Booko and his wife Nia Booko, a former Miss USA and mother to twin newborn girls and a two-year-old toddler, have their hands full. So far, the couple seem picture-perfect, which is a dead give away that drama is sure to surface soon. The series has just begun to air on Bravo, but with only three episodes so far, viewers are already getting to see the explosive personalities that Lisa has once again managed to assemble.

Vanderpump Villa

Hulu, 2024 - present

Lisa Vanderpump's most recent series seems to be an amazing hybrid of the many shows she has produced over the years. Vanderpump Villa follows Lisa as she guides a young group of servers, bartenders, and event managers towards providing service that meets the Vanderpump standard for the guests they host each week at a château in France. The chaotic group of young employees bring drama to another level as they drink on the job, get into explosive arguments, and rekindle old romances. As much as the staff like to get up to trouble, a surprisingly empathetic Lisa appears to guide them towards making better choices in their careers, as they represent her name to their guests. Once again, Lisa starts the season off with romance, and a surprise proposal in the premiere episode. The staff are busy providing a Vanderpump curated experience for the guests, while getting into all kinds of misbehavior towards each other in their downtime. This is the first time in a Vanderpump series that the cast are isolated together in a share-house-type living situation. With such close quarters, there is bound to be more drama to come as the season unfolds.

New episodes of Vanderpump Villa air Mondays on Hulu. New episodes of Vanderpump Rules and The Valley air Tuesdays on Bravo. Past seasons can be streamed on Peacock.