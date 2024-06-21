The Big Picture Lisa Vanderpump has hope for Tom Schwartz to speak up for himself.

Schwartz struggled due to his friendship with Sandoval in Season 11.

Vanderpump encourages Schwartz to be independent and share his thoughts.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz is a great many things. The ex-husband of Katie Maloney is known for being Tom Sandoval's biggest cheerleader and in Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, he tried to mediate Sandoval's return to the friend group. It left many fans wishing that Schwartz would cut his losses with that friendship and move on. Especially since Sandoval really did not help his relationship with Maloney and their bar, Schwartz and Sandy's, suffered because of what Sandoval did to Ariana Madix. The public opinion on Schwartz goes in waves. But Lisa Vanderpump hopes that he will one day find a way to speak up for himself.

While on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast where she was talking with host Amanda Hirsch about the cast and their restaurants. Lisa Vanderpump has worked with her cast in some of their endeavors. She took Sandoval and Schwartz into the restaurant TomTom, and it helped them eventually open up Schwartz & Sandy's. She helped Madix and Maloney start their own business, Something About Her, and so Hirsch asked if she had to pick a place she had to hang in that belongs to her former employees, which bar would she pick?

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Vanderpump is Clearly Hopeful for Schwartz

Image via Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

The three options were Something About Her, Schwartz & Sandy's, and Jax Taylor's new sports bar named Jax's Studio City. Vanderpump ended up surprisingly choosing just the Schwartz part of the establishment. “Well, I love Schwartz,” she said. “I had dinner with him last week. I hope for Schwartz that he gets to a point where he can actually say what he’s thinking and do what he’s supposed to be doing without worrying about anybody else. He’s very smart, and he’s articulate as well.”

Tom Schwartz has been so connected to Sandoval that it was rough for him in Season 11. By the end, he was trying to share more of his opinions (which were sometimes sexist towards Madix) but he was also trying to fix his relationship with Maloney. The two wanted to remain friends after their divorce, but "Scandoval" tore them apart as Maloney was firmly on team Ariana and Schwartz was still on team Tom.

On the podcast, Lisa Vanderpump was talking about Schwartz speaking up and saying what he really thinks would be interesting to see, since we rarely see him stray from someone else's opinion. Maybe Schwartz should be separated from Sandoval for a bit, but if she thinks he can stand up for himself, we'd like to see it.

Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. Watch on Peacock