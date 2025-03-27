Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz got the gig of a lifetime when Lisa Vanderpump asked them to join force for TomTom while on Vanderpump Rules. The Toms would go on to open their own failed bar with Schwartz & Sandy's but TomTom was their first adventure into the food business. Vanderpump, Schwartz, and Sandoval all worked together on the restaurant but when Vanderpump's bar Pump closed, many wondered if TomTom was long for this world, especially with the negative press surrounding Sandoval and the closing of Schwartz & Sandy's.

Rumors began to surface that a rebrand was coming when construction began to take place out front of the restaurant. Luckily, that is explained away. The reason for the construction isn't because Vanderpump wants to separate herself from the Toms. Instead, the bar and restaurant is complying with the zoning laws that their West Hollywood location must comply with.

The restaurant reportedly had yet to reduce their outdoor space back to what it was supposed to be pre-pandemic. During COVID, cities allowed restaurants and bars to extend their outdoor seating so patrons could go out to eat safely and keep the restaurants in business. WeHo just began cracking down on making sure businesses in the area adapted to the change, which included TomTom.

Is TomTom Downsizing?

An employee of TomTom told The U.S. Sun that not having as much space was a "bummer" and explained more about the situation. “It’s a bummer to not have as much outdoor space,” they said. “The indoor/outdoor California lifestyle really suited this space, so it is a big loss to the restaurant.” The employee went on to say that this was something every business in the area had to go through. “Every place in the area had to do the same,” they said. “There’s nothing [the owners] could’ve done, but it was disappointing.”

But they went on to talk about how this limits the space TomTom has. "Not only is there less space to seat people [translating to reduced income], but it cost them a lot of money to execute.” Having sat there, it is a nice place to eat at the restaurant and without it, your options are much more limited. But if you're worried about the business of TomTom, the employee said that it has been "steady" recently and that even with the controversy with Sandoval, that the bar's business has “actually picked up a lot this year.”

