Add hotel owner to her extensive resume. Celebrated reality superstar, restaurateur, and entrepreneur Lisa Vanderpump is teaming up with Caesars Entertainment to open up her own hotel, The Vanderpump Hotel. Set to open in early 2026, the new Las Vegas destination will take over for The Cromwell, a standalone boutique hotel. Working with her design partner, Nick Alain, The Vanderpump Hotel is set to feature 188 rooms, including 19 suites, described as "attainable luxury." Speaking to People, Lisa Vanderpump stated, “It is just going to be another passion project and that's what I'm looking for in my life."

Noting that this is a very different challenge than those she's encountered before, The Vanderpump Villa star noted, "We're going to be working with the parameters of the hotel walls. It's not like we are knocking anything down, but we're refurbishing all the rooms. It's great that it's a boutique hotel, and it's on The Strip. It's just a wonderful project for the Vanderpump brand.”

The Vanderpump Hotel Won't Get the 'Vanderpump Rules' Treatment

After speaking to People, Lisa Vanderpump shared the exciting news in a social media video. "I've seen my name in a lot of places, banners, on television shows, but this is something totally different," she said over a montage of her name stamped across various locales in Las Vegas. She continued, "I want to create beauty everywhere I go. We dream together, and we dream big. And often our places are somewhat fantastical. It doesn't get any better than that."

With The Vanderpump Hotel coming in 2026, it will be Lisa Vanderpump's latest addition to her growing empire in Sin City. At this time, she is represented by Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas, and Pinky's at The Flamingo. “I get very excited about creating new spaces. I think it would probably be much easier for us as a brand to replicate, to come up with one and then just replicate them and to continue doing them,” Vanderpump said. “But that is not what excites me and Nick Alain as a design company, but this is going to be different with our touch. It is all-encompassing.”

At this moment in time, the creation process of The Vanderpump Hotel will not be documented a la Vanderpump Rules. She noted, "The last 15 years of my life has been documented. You've seen me open restaurants, and so I think that could be a natural progression, But right now, I just need to get the whole situation in the Vanderpump style and up and running before I even consider that. I don't think we would do a design reality series on developing it. But yeah, I mean, reality does follow me around." The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules are available to stream on Peacock.