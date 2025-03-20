Even though Vanderpump Rules might be having a bit of a creative overhaul, the fun is moving right along for Lisa Vanderpump’s newest series, Vanderpump Villa. Today, we have a first look at the second season, which promises to turn up the heat. Not only will many of your favorite staff members from Castello Rosato make their grand returns, but there will also be some fresh faces spun into the mix. But — even more importantly for Vanderpump Rules fans — the one and only Stassi Schroeder will make her way into the Villa and show these youngsters a thing or two. So sit back, relax, pour yourself a tall glass of sparkling rosé and check out the newly dropped trailer for Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa.

Moving from one grandiose European destination to another, the sophomore season of Vanderpump Villa leaves the French countryside behind for a magnificent castle in Spain. Just when the employees think they know what to expect, Vanderpump throws them a curveball, welcoming Schroeder into the group as her eyes and ears. There are definitely some mixed feelings amongst the team as they prepare for a spy to be in their midst. Meanwhile, the reunion between the entrepreneur and her ex-employee is the stuff of dreams for Vanderpump Rules fans, given the pair’s tumultuous history through the years. The guests are bigger, badder, and bolder, so the staff will need to stay on their toes and mind their manners if they hope to make it through the summer in Vanderpump’s good graces.

The debut season of Vanderpump Villa proved to be a hit with viewers who were undoubtedly missing the reality TV star who got her start on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The series harkens back to the olden days of Vanderpump Rules, introducing new personalities to audiences who haven’t yet left the service industry behind to use their celebrity to make a name for themselves. The title proved to be a worthy addition to Hulu’s lineup of original reality content that also includes The Kardashians and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

What About the Show That Started It All?

Again — technically — the show that started it all for Vanderpump was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Vanderpump Rules certainly allowed her to continue holding onto that diamond. After 11 seasons, the creatives decided to do an overhaul that will see a brand new set of cast members thrown into the mix, removing favorites like Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. If you’re looking to get your OG Vanderpump fix, The Valley is the place to go to see legends like Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, and Jax Taylor in their post-Vanderpump eras.

Check out the trailer for Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa above and stream all 10 episodes on April 24.