Apple TV Drama ‘Lisey’s Story’ Adds ‘Fast and Furious’ Actor Sung Kang

0

After being ruthlessly murdered in the street by the villainous Jason Statham, Fast and Furious actor Sung Kang will be joining the cast of the Apple TV Plus miniseries Lisey’s Story. Much like those films, Lisey’s Story will team Kang up with a all-star crew, including Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Joan Allen, and Dane DeHaan. Actually, can they make a Fast and Furious sequel with this cast, please and thank you?

Based on the novel by Stephen King, Lisey’s Story follows the widow of a famous novelist. Two years after his death, Lisey (Moore) begins to recover repressed memories about him, including the fact that he used to experience terrifying hallucinations. There’s also a violent fan who begins stalking her in an attempt to steal her husband’s unpublished manuscripts, and loads of other creepy stuff that should be familiar to anyone who has read a Stephen King novel.

Kang will be playing a police officer assigned to watch Lisey’s house. It is unclear whether he will be doing any drift racing, but I am going to call my shot now and say we should expect him to do lots of it. In addition to the Fast and Furious franchise, Kang has appeared in a recurring role on the Starz show Power as Assistant U.S. Attorney John Mak, and is set to star in an upcoming Robert Rodriguez film for Netflix.

The miniseries is being produced by Warner Bros. and Bad Robot, with J. J. Abrams, Moore, and King also serving as executive producers. There’s no release date yet, but we should probably expect Lisey’s Story to premiere on Apple TV Plus sometime next year.