Apple TV+ has revealed the first images from the upcoming Stephen King adaptation Lisey’s Story starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. The announcement also confirmed an official release date for the series, which is set to premiere its first two episodes on June 4 before the remaining six roll out on a weekly basis.

Based on the prolific author’s 2006 novel of the same name, the blend of psychological thriller and tragic romance follows Moore’s Lisey Landon two years after the death of her husband Scott, played by Owen. A series of troubling events in the present force Lisey to reckon with her past including a deeply unsettling set of memories that she’d managed to repress which feature homicidal mania, catatonia and even a dose of the supernatural for good measure.

Pablo Larrain, best known for directing Academy Award-nominated biopic Jackie, will helm all eight episodes and the stacked supporting cast also features Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Sung Kang and Ron Cephas Jones. Larrain also executive produces alongside King, Moore and J.J. Abrams, marking the latest collaboration between Bad Robot and the horror icon after Hulu’s 11.22.63 and Castle Rock, along with HBO Max’s in-development Shining prequel Overlook.

One of the more interesting things to note about Lisey’s Story is that King scripted the entire series himself, something of a rarity when it comes to his work being translated for the screen. The writer has famously blasted many adaptations of his stories that he’s not been heavily involved with in the past including Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, despite its status as an all-time great.

King has penned several small screen limited event series based on his lengthy back catalog before, including The Golden Years, Rose Red, CBS’ 1994 version of The Stand and ABC’s 1997 take on The Shining. In fact, he even admitted that Storm of the Century is his favorite televised adaptation of his work, and that was an original story he wrote exclusively for the 1999 miniseries. The King business is clearly still booming, with The Outsider and The Stand having aired last year, while there are countless more TV shows in the works such as Epix’s The Institute, The CW’s Revelations, AMC’s Sleeping Beauties and Netflix’s The Talisman.

Lisey's Story will debut its first two episodes on June 4 exclusively on Apple TV+, with the remaining six episodes premiering on a weekly basis every Friday. Check out the first set of new images below:

